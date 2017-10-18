France's parliament passes new anti-terror law

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb in the National Assembly
Reuters/Benoit Tessier
France's parliament has passed an anti-terrorism law that makes permanent several measures imposed under the state of emergency introduced after the November 2015 Paris attacks.
The two-year-old state of emergency extended what police and security forces could do without seeking a judge’s approval and Wednesday's vote writes some of those measures into law.
Prefects, who represent central government in the regions, are now able to force people to remain close to their homes, authorise searches of properties and close places of worship considered to be crucibles of terrorism, while police can perform identity checks at borders.