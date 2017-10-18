France's parliament passes new anti-terror law

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Global Focus
Young people offer tech solutions to Africa’s problems
Tech innovators Shivad Singh (L) and Abdi Addow (R) teaming up at Bogota's One Young World summit
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/18 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon presidential candidate calls for federal government
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    How do you get Parisian women onto scooters?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Happy Nyerere Day, Tanzania!
  • media
    Global Focus
    Young people offer tech solutions to Africa’s problems
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Minnows mix with giants at World Cup
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Law France Terrorism Civil liberties

France's parliament passes new anti-terror law

By
media French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb in the National Assembly Reuters/Benoit Tessier

France's parliament has passed an anti-terrorism law that makes permanent several measures imposed under the state of emergency introduced after the November 2015 Paris attacks.

The two-year-old state of emergency extended what police and security forces could do without seeking a judge’s approval and Wednesday's vote writes some of those measures into law.

Prefects, who represent central government in the regions, are now able to force people to remain close to their homes, authorise searches of properties and close places of worship considered to be crucibles of terrorism, while police can perform identity checks at borders.

Debate about the law, which was promised by President Emmanuel Macron during his election campaign, has centred on the balance between security and respect for civil liberties, with right-wing parties calling for tougher measures and left-wingers saying the proposals go too far.

After the lower house of parliament approved the bill last week, the Senate backed it on Wednesday.

Its provisions are due to take effect after the state of emergency expires on the 1 November after being extended six times.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.