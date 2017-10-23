RFI in 15 languages

 

France
Corsica Fire

Corsica wildfire ravages 2,000 hectares of forest

By
media Fire engulfs the hills close to the village of Palasca on the French Mediterranean Island of Corsica on 22 October, 2017. Pascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP

A wildfire tearing through the French island of Corsica has destroyed 2,000 hectares of forest, but no longer poses a threat to villages in the area, emergency services said on Monday.

The fire, which erupted on Sunday in the north of the Mediterranean island, was still raging Monday, as scores of firefighters battled to put out the flames.

Rainfall, a sharp drop in temperature and a change in wind direction meant the fire no longer posed a threat to villages nearby, the local emergency service said.

A house and a sheep barn were damaged by the flames, it added.

Wildfires in Portugal left 44 people dead earlier this month.

