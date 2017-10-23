Trump tells France ‘to keep making money’ in Iran

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Victims of sexual violence have 'no faith' in justice system
French Junior Minister for Gender Equality Marlène Schiappa presents a manifesto against impunity for sexual crimes, on 20 October, 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Victims of sexual violence have 'no faith' in justice system
  • media
    International report
    Working to stop the human exodus from Gambia
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Feelin’ good!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    PSG take big step towards Champions League last 16
  • media
    International report
    Ealing anti-abortion protest ban approved
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Trade Iran US

Trump tells France ‘to keep making money’ in Iran

By
media France's president Emmanuel Macron (L) greets Iranian president Hassan Rouhani at the Millennium Hotel near the United Nations on September 18, 2017, in New York. LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

US President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Sunday he does not object to France and Germany continuing trade with Iran, despite his refusal to certify the Iran nuclear deal.

"I told them just keep making money," the real estate mogul-turned-president told the Fox News program Sunday Morning Futures. "Don't worry. We don't need you on this one."

"They are friends of mine. They really are. I get along with all of them. Whether it's Emmanuel or Angela," Trump said, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron and the German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"I don't know what's going to happen with that deal," Trump said of the landmark 2015 accord, which on October 13 he refused to certify, leaving the pact's fate to US Congress.

"When they buy those things, it is a little harder," Trump said of French and German commercial dealings with Iran.

But speaking to journalists on a diplomatic visit to Riyadh, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the US is "hoping" European companies and countries "will join the US as we put in place a sanction structure."

"Those who conduct business with Iranian Revolutionary Guards, any of their entities -- European companies or other companies around the globe -- really do so at great risk."

Tillerson had told the Wall Street Journal on Friday the Trump administration does not intend to disrupt European commerce with Iran.

The European Union has meanwhile expressed determination to preserve the Iran deal, with several leaders considering it essential to convincing North Korea to come to the negotiating table over its own nuclear program.

Tillerson meanwhile was seeking to curb Tehran's influence in talks with his country's Gulf allies, demanding that Iran pare down its involvement in Iraq as the fight against the Islamic State group draws to a close.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.