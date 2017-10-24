French press review 24 October 2017

Human rights groups protest as Egyptian President Fattah al-Sissi pays official visit to France and questions loom about growing violence in the Central African Republic, "France's "abandoned" former colony?

We start with a Libération's special supplement on the Central African country which, the paper claims, is the least developed on the planet yet forgotten by everyone.

According to the newspaper, one year after the withdrawal of French Sangaris Operation the mineral-rich nation is once again plunged into violence with rival militias in charge of large portions of the country.

The coverage comes as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres heads to the country this Tuesday ahead of a requested renewal in November of the UN force in CAR, called MINUSCA, which has been accused by some of passivity.

Libération reports that thousands of people have lost their lives and half a million people displaced.

It says that in the wake of the conflict and misery Christian and Muslim leaders in the country have urged the UN to overhaul its strategy for the strife-torn nation to let it go hand-in-hand with a mandate for UN troop renewal.

Some commentators take up the three-day official visit to Paris of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al- Sissi, his first reception at the Elysée Palace since President Emmanuel Macron's election.

Le Monde says that the trip which is expected to be dominated by the signing of arms deals and the strengthening of cooperation ties hasn't gone down well with human rights organizations.

The paper reports that ten prominent rights groups held a press conference in Paris on Monday to denounce violence inflicted on Egyptian civil society by the Al-Sissi regime.

Michel Tubiana of the International Human Rights League warning that Egypt had become a country where people are terrified.

For its part, Libération describes al-Sissi's human rights record as catastrophic, pointing to last month's rounding up of 57 people allegedly targeted because of their alleged sexual orientation.

This is added to what the paper describes as the authoritarian response to opinions that do not correspond to the regime's security rhetoric.

La Voix du Nord, looks back to the bloody repression in July 2013 of massive demonstrations in Cairo in support of the Arab Spring President Mohamed Morsi, ousted by the military, recalling that then army chief Marshall Abdel Fattah al-Sissi promised a rapid democratic transition to democratic elections.

According to the newspaper, today four years later, the same army chief has become Head of State, and is ruling Egypt with an iron fist after a painful transition.

Le Figaro carries an interview of the former army chief branded as a bulwark against Islamist terrorism, recorded ahead of his high-profile visit to Paris.

In the exclusive interview al-Sissi defends the crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood which he describes as a terrorist organization reiterating the duty of the military to defend the people and Egypt's integrity in the volatile Middle East region.