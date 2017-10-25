Where is all the French butter gone?

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
André Derain arrives at Paris' Centre Pompidou
André Derain : Big Ben, 1906.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Cinefile
    Beauty and the Dogs tells not-so-pretty Tunisian rape tale
  • media
    International report
    Gaza's first women theatre extends it reach
  • media
    International report
    Zimbabwe’s comedians, the voice of the voiceless
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Victims of sexual violence have 'no faith' in justice system
  • media
    International report
    Working to stop the human exodus from Gambia
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Agriculture Food Farming

Where is all the French butter gone?

By
media A dairy truck arrives for collection at a producer and breeder on March 18, 2015, in Perigne, eastern France. A dairy truck arrives for collection at a producer and breeder on March 18, 2015, in Perigne, eastern France. AFP/ GUILLAUME SOUVANT

Gone are the days of the butter mountains when the EU had to step in to mop up surpluses. A newfound taste for full-fat spreads in the West, coupled with rising demand for French pastries in Asia, have created butter shortages in the home of the croissant.

Across the country, shops are finding it increasingly difficult to keep their shelves stocked.

"Because of a shortage of French milk, our suppliers cannot fulfil our butter orders," read a sign last week in an Intermarche supermarket in the northern city of Rouen, situated in the Normandy dairy heartland.

At a Super U supermarket in central Paris, one of the most popular brands of butter -- a salty variety from the western Brittany region -- had vanished.

"Customers have been stocking up, particularly local restaurant owners. For the moment we're able to manage but we've been warned to expect more shortages," said Adrien, the store manager, who declined to give his surname.

The turbulence in the butter market began when the European Union abolished its system of milk quotas in 2015.

The move initially triggered a flood of milk supplies, causing a collapse in global prices that prompted dairy farmers to subsequently slash their output.

Chinese croissant craze

The decline in production came as butter began enjoying a comeback in the West, following research suggesting that saturated fats -- long linked to heart disease -- were not as harmful as thought.

"The rehabilitation of animal fats has caused demand for butter to explode around the world," said Gerard Calbrix, head of economic affairs at the Association of French Dairy Producers.

The growth in demand is particularly pronounced in emerging economies such as China and the Middle East, where croissants and other buttery treats are increasingly in vogue.

The surge in demand has caused prices to rocket, with industrial butter rising from 2,500 euros a tonne in April 2016 to 7,000 euros a tonne this summer.

"If this continues we'll have to increase our prices because we have wages to pay," said Jose Pires, manager of a busy bakery in the Montorgueil district of central Paris, which uses only the finest whipped butter in its creations.

Thierry Lucas, owner of a bakery in the Finistere region, said he had increased the prices of his croissants by 5 euro centimes to cover his costs.

To save money he had also begun buying his butter at a supermarket that had yet to pass on the price increases, saving over 1,000 euros a tonne in the process.

Not everyone has been able to find a workaround, however.

In the central Cher region, Claude Francois, owner of a small pastry producer, said she had cut her workers' hours by 70 percent because she could not source enough butter to maintain output.

"We've been on rationed supplies since mid-August. We are only receiving a tonne a week when we need three tonnes... We cannot go on like this for much longer," she said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.