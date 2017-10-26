France faces balmy winter, forecasters say

RFI in 15 languages

 

French world music festival launches "Music from here" prize
Paul Wamo at Babel Med, 2017
 
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/22 16h33 GMT
France
Weather Winter

France faces balmy winter, forecasters say

By
media Tourists enjoy the sun on a beach of the Promenade Des Anglais during a sunny summer day in Nice, France July 31, 2017 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

France and most of western Europe should have mostly mild weather at the end of autumn and early winter, Meteo France said in its latest forecast for the three months to January.

Warmer than expected weather could ease electricity demand in France which - unlike neighbor Germany - depends largely on electricity for heating during winter.

France’s RTE power grid operator estimates that a 1 degree Celsius drop in temperatures below the seasonal norm during a prolonged cold spell increases electricity demand by 2,400 megawatts (MW) - equivalent to the capacity of 2.5 nuclear power reactors.

Meteo France said there was a 50 percent chance of probable mild weather in France, and in most of western Europe and the southern half of Scandinavia.

It also forecast a 20 percent chance of cold weather below the seasonal norms in the region.

The ongoing drought in the Mediterranean basin is also expected to continue, Meteo France said, especially in the south-east of France.

A lack of rain in southeast France has seen hydro power reservoirs fall to record low levels, cutting hydro power generation and forcing state-controlled utility EDF to regularly reduce output at some of its reactors that use water from rivers for cooling.

The French hydro power output fell 9 percent to 3,095 gigawatt-hour (GWh) in September compared with the same month a year ago - its lowest since 2009 - due to the ongoing drought, RTE said in its monthly report.

RTE will release its winter 2017/2018 demand and supply outlook on Nov. 7.

