French world music festival launches "Music from here" prize
Paul Wamo at Babel Med, 2017
 
French press review 26 October 2017

Le Monde carries a feature on the Chinese President Xi Jinping tightening his grip on power.

The 64-year-old Xi was formally handed a second term yesterday with no clear successor.

The paper points out that the new standing committee has five new figures, all of whom are born in the 1950s.

The daily states that Xi Jinping seems to have installed a new paradigm of governance.

Le Monde also has a feature on how the election of MPs from the far-right to the German Parliament is causing a rupture for German chancellor Angela Merkel.

94 MPs of AfD were elected to the German Parliament.

A lawmaker of Merkel's former coalition partner, the Social Democratic Party, had hit out at the German Chancellor, saying she was the reason that the German Parliament had a right-wing populist party.

Liberation carries a feature on musician Fats Domino who died in New Orleans on Wednesday aged 89.

The paper describes him as a child of New Orleans who gave rock'n'roll to Elvis Presley.

It documents Domino’s life starting from his birth in 1928 to his death earlier this week.

The daily also highlights that in 2005, Domino, then aged 77, reappeared in the news as the first celebrity victim of hurricane Katrina.

 
