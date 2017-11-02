French press review 2 November 2017

Donald Trump wants New York truck jihadist to face the death penalty, life under France's new anti-terror laws, and is President Macron a threat to the French welfare system?

The story attracting the most reactions is a tweet from US President Donald Trump recommending a death sentence for the man charged with carrying out a New York City truck rampage that killed eight people.

Trump's twitter message came after investigators said Wednesday that the Uzbek immigrant who mowed down cyclists and pedestrians in New York had confessed to acting in the name of IS.

Le Parisien relays claims by FBI agents investigating the case that the 29-year old Sayfullo Saipov "felt good" about the killings which he began planning a year earlier.

The paper culled a mind-telling line from Trump's tweet in which he states that the New York City terrorist who dared "ask to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room deserves the death penalty".

Ouest-France says it not surprised by the latest attack, asserting that terrorism experts had been predicting for weeks.

According to the regional publication, the Manhattan attack only confirms a grim diagnosis that the recent military defeats suffered by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria will not relent their jihad against the civilized world.

For le Républicain Lorrain, the latest victims of the New York attack just like those of the 9/11 attacks are ample proof that there will be no peace as long a terrorist threat exists.

L'Alsace says the truck rampage in New York confirms one thing, -- that Islamic terrorism maintains the means to strike everywhere, adding that it is only Donald Trump and part of the American people who believe they are not within the reach of the terrorists.

French Anti-terror laws

In today's editorial, Libération claims that the New York attack lays to bear the weaknesses of the anti-terrorism measures passed by the French government which paradoxically have rolled back civil liberties as exceptional laws have been introduced in the traditional legislative mechanism.

La Croix regrets that the new legislation was not subjected to parliamentary debate. The paper wonders how the authorities intend to carry out a spirited fight against terrorism by short-circuiting democratic governance.

Still the Catholic daily says it is imperative for citizens to understand that the new French laws which came into effect yesterday, are not just a matter for security forces but everyone's business.

French welfare system in peril?

Following the entry into force Wednesday of amendments to the French public welfare system, L'Humanité wonders if there is anything left of the prized conquest of French workers, envied all over the world.

The Communist daily fumes particularly about measures aimed at reducing the Social Security deficit by 2.2 billion euros in 2018.

The measures are to be funded by faced-out reductions in corporate contributions to welfare schemes, one of the foundations of the solidarity-based social security system.

According to l’Humanité, the reform, will allow employers not to pay taxes on salary increases.

With such a budget it warns, the French people now understand the full extent of what to expect -- a double penalty comprising higher social welfare contributions on top of a growing tax burden.