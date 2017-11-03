France to overhaul Legion d'Honneur awards system,

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
World's best tennis player on being No.1, Catalonia and everything else
Rafael Nadal in action in Beijing
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    World's best tennis player on being No.1, Catalonia and everything …
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris kids' film festival breaks down generational barriers
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Uganda spy case puts strain on relations with Rwanda
  • media
    International report
    Drastic drop in Senegal's octopus stocks
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Gender-inclusive French sparks backlash
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Legion of Honour

France to overhaul Legion d'Honneur awards system,

By
media French President Francois Hollande puts on a coffin the Legion d'Honneur medal, the Legion of Honour, France's highest award, during a tribute ceremony dedicated to the nine French Air Force personnel in the Invalides courtyard in Paris February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool

France on Thursday announced an overhaul of its Legion d'Honneur awards system, as part of President Emmanuel Macron's mission to clean up politics.

The prizes have been in the spotlight since Macron announced last month that France would strip Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of his Legion of Honour over lurid sex assault allegations.

Reduced numbers

French Presidents have traditionally handed out some 3,000 such awards each year to French citizens and foreigners alike under a two-century-old system.

But government spokesman Christophe Castaner said the numbers would be drastically cut from next year and awarded solely on the basis of merit, as originally intended.

"We do not have the Legion d'Honneur to butter people up," Castaner said, adding the honours should not be part of an "old boys' network".

There will be a 50 percent cut in civilian honours from 2018-20, a ten percent drop in military awards and 25 percent fewer gongs for foreigners, he said.

Efforts will be made to select award-winners who better reflect modern France, he said, noting that "white men aged over 60" currently account for too many of the recipients.

Asked whether Syrian President Bashar al-Assad -- one of many heads of state granted the Legion d'Honneur -- should be stripped of his, Castaner said authorities could consider this "legitimate" request.

Macron, elected in May, has made improving the standards of public life a central theme of his presidency following a string of political scandals in France.

The first law he signed prevents politicians from hiring relatives, after the presidential campaign of rightwing rival Francois Fillon was torpedoed by revelations he paid his family hundreds of thousands of euros.

Macron had already signalled he planned to crack down on Legion d'Honneur handouts, surprising many in July by awarding just 101 to mark Bastille Day instead of the customary 500-600.

Galliano, Armstrong

Set up by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the prizes have previously been awarded almost systematically to former ministers, academics, ambassadors and military officers.

Half have been granted to women since 2008 under a policy change by then president Nicolas Sarkozy.

The Legion d'Honneur is open to foreigners whose cultural or scientific talents are deemed to have contributed to France, but they have also been dished out in pursuit of diplomatic objectives.

Last year the decision to bestow one on Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Nayef -- the heir to the throne at the time though he has since been sidelined -- sparked a storm of criticism.

Weinstein, honoured in 2012, is not the first foreigner to be stripped of his Legion d'Honneur.

Fashion designer John Galliano's was taken away in 2012 after an anti-Semitic rant in a Paris bar, while cyclist Lance Armstrong lost his two years later over doping revelations.

Late Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega lost his over drug trafficking convictions which saw him serve time behind bars in France as well as the United States.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.