French press review 3 November 2017

Donald Trump tumbles in French poll after playing politics with the New York terror attack.

US President Donald Trump's attempt to influence the trial of the ISIS-sworn terrorist who drove a truck into pedestrians in New York killing 8 people, continues to dominate the newspaper headlines here in France.

Le Figaro says that such an authoritarian drift was the least one could expect from the nationalistic Trump.

According to the right-wing publication on Thursday morning, a few hour after the attack the New York Times deplored in its editorial Trump's attempt to draw political capital from the tragedy and vulnerability for New Yorkers .

Le Figaro contrasts Trump's character with that of George W Bush who won praise from the New York newspaper after the September 9/11 attack , for the "pastor-in-chief" role he played, in leading Americans at a moment of national mourning.

Also, le Figaro discussed the Trump phenomenon with Lauric Henneton, professor of political science at Versailles University. He says that the American President's knee-jerk and muscular reaction to the attack has aggravated his fall out with the Republican establishment.

Le Figaro notes that nine out of ten French people now have a negative opinion about Donald Trump, citing findings by a new survey published by the Odoxa/Dentsu polling agency.

According to the paper, barely one year after his election, the American President is more unpopular than Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

According to l'Humanité instead of digesting the real dimension of the tragedy, the nationalistic American President preferred to exploit it to pursue his demagogic agenda against immigrants.

The Communist daily claims that Trump's tweet, bearing “death penalty” in capital letters was not just intended to influence the fate of the terrorist but to pronounce his support of the capital punishment, a “federating issue in his all white electoral base”.

It is worth noting, that capital punishment cases are extremely rare in New York, which has abolished the death penalty at the state level.

L'Opinion says it isn't surprised by the latest @realDonaldTrump tweet, which paradoxically has once again exposed the catastrophic level of his sense of statesmanship and indignity, in an issue on which Trump was expected to exercise the powers bestowed on his high office.

The paper concludes with a damning verdict. President Trump's conduct, it claims, “not only exposes the vulgarity of the man, but also the scale of the crisis affecting American democracy”.

There is robust coverage of the political showdown in the Spanish region of Catalonia, after the judge leading the investigation placed several members of the deposed separatist government behind bars, prompting a fresh wave of protests across the region.

Le Parisien reports that the dismissed Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, who has since been holed up in Belgium, was issued an EU arrest warrant on Thursday for failing to show up at the court hearing in Madrid, where they face accusations of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds.

Le Figaro says there is something pathetic about Puigdemont's escape to Brussels. The publication observes that he disappeared barely three days after asking the region's parliament to vote for Catalonia's independence.

In the paper's view, in this masquerade, any Presidential cloud he may have had vanished with him. Yet for le Figaro, there is nothing funny about the current condition of "great old Spain", plunged into a grave crisis by the intransigence of separatists.