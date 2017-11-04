RFI in 15 languages

 

The idealists won!
 
France
France Press review

French press review 4 November 2017

By
media

French press marks one year of life with Donald Trump's tweets.

The commentators mark the first anniversary of Donald Trump's election as US President with a review of the so-called provocations and falsehoods that have characterized his term.

They extend from his "America First" doctrine, described by Libération as his most sacred mantra, to his apparently capricious decision to use twitter to express his views.

Several regional newspapers point to his frequent use of zero which has become a staple of Trump speech and ranting about fake news, in qualifying the output of mainstream media, which he accuses of treating him unfairly.

The left-leaning Libé wonders how the world has managed to cope with the new tenant in the White House.

On a lighter note Libération recalls that last Thursday an employee deliberately deleted Donald Trump's account for 11 minutes, a gesture that underscores just  Donald has split Americans into two halves.

Yet, Libé  argues that there are still very many Trump supporters in the United States at the moment.

Le Monde says despite everything it's worth commending Trump for the appointment of Jerome Powell to head the Federal Reserve Board.

According to the publication for once he got it right as the former investment banker is judged by the markets to have the wisdom and intelligence to guide the world's largest economy.

Le Monde quotes analysts as saying, that Powell's appointment enables President Trump to put his own imprimatur on the central bank with a minimum of disruption.

Today's Le Figaro marvels at how a growing number of countries are standing up against tech giants such as Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft.

The paper claims that the big five otherwise known as GAFAM have extraordinary financial powers built on large-scale tax evasion. 

Le Figaro ergues that EU government’s officials who remained passive for years have finally stood up against the fiscal immunity of the GAFAM making huge profits on the back of industries they helped destroy.

It was past time to get them up, argues the right-wing paper, under the rules of competitivity and fairness in international trade, and out of respect for democratic governance and the sovereignty of nations.

"Watch out for fake driving school instructors", warns le Parisien as it sounds an alert about the growing number of unqualified driving instructors operating in France.

The paper says a few clicks on the mouse today suffice to find someone who can teach you how to drive, for peanuts.

Le Parisien reports that the authorities have launched a crackdown on the illegal and dangerous business. But as the paper observes, it will a tough ride in France where a driving license can cost up 2400 euros, the most expensive in Europe, according to Le Parisien.

