France
France Terrorism Turkey Paris attacks

France seeks Turkey detainee for Paris attacks probe

By
media A ceremony in 2016 to commemorate the victims of the Paris attacks Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

France has asked Turkey to hand over a prisoner suspected of helping the November 2015 Paris attackers, sources revealed on Tuesday.

French investigators issued an arrest warrant for Ahmed Dahmani on 23 May, sources told the AFP news agency.

The 28-year-old Belgian-Moroccan is an associate of Salah Abdeslam, the only actual attacker still alive.

French authorities have either charged or are seeking 15 other suspects in the Paris attacks, which claimed 130 lives.

Dahmani, a petty criminal from the Brussels district of Molenbeeck, is suspected of providing logistics to the attackers.

Left Belgium day after attacks

He travelled to Turkey from Amesterdam on the day after the attacks and was arrested a week later with two people smugglers, Muhammed Verde Dibo et Ahmet Tahir, who were trying to take him into Syria, where the Islamic State was fighting Bashar al-Assad's regime and other opposition militias.

All three were sentenced to 10 years and nine months in jail for membership of a terrorist group and forgery.

Phone records have confirmed that he had been in contact with Abdeslam hundreds of times.

A search of his home in connection with a stolen car two months before the attacks found details of the shop where Abdeslam brought products to make explosives and Islamist propaganda, a source told AFP.

Abdeslam was stopped by police while trying to board a ferry from Greece to Italy with Dahmani in August 2015.

Mohamed Abrini, who was involved in the March 2015 attacks in Brussels, described Dahmani as a childhood friend.

