French defence spending to soar

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Spanish, Catalan media reflect polarisation of politics
Ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont during a live TV interview at the Belgian RTBF studio in Brussels, Belgium on 3 November, 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    OpérActing provides comic opera for all, boosts new talent
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French women chefs have no appetite for sexism
  • media
    International media
    Spanish, Catalan media reflect polarisation of politics
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    An avant-garde Indian artist looks both forwards and back in …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Why things are getting tougher for Monrovia's fishermen
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Defence Budget Emmanuel Macron Military

French defence spending to soar

By
media President Emmanuel Macron (L) with General Pierre de Villiers before his resignation Reuters

French MPs have voted to increase defence spending in 2018 by nearly two billion euros. The government promises to keep up the same level of increase every year until 2022, with the aim of reaching the Nato target for member-states to spend 2.0 percent of GDP on the military.

The 1.8-billion-euro rise will push the defence budget up to 32.4 billion euros next year in what Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly called an "unprecedented effort".

A large share of the money will go to equipment, including military transporters and fighter jets to be used in operations in west Africa and the Middle East, where French troops are fighting jihadist groups.

The increase comes after this year's cut of 850 million euros, which triggered a row between French President Emmanuel Macron and armed forces chief General Pierre de Villiers.

De Villiers, who had told parliament that the army was being "screwed", resigned after beign given a public dressing down on Bastille Day by Macron.

The general on Wednesday published a book, Servir (To Serve), in which he went over the experience.

"You don't win a war without a war effort," he comments, going on to point out that French troops are active in the Sahel, Syria and Iraq and at home, following the 2015 terror attacks.Macron plans to continue ploughing more money into the military, to try reach a Nato target of spending the equivalent of two percent of GDP by 2025.

European members of the military alliance have come under pressure from US President Donald Trump to shoulder more defence costs to relieve the burden on his country, which currently contributes about 70 percent of the organisation's budget.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.