Paris seeks to calm Australia fears over WWI battlefield wind farm

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Sock steps into new territory with victory in Paris
Jack Sock celebrates winning the final against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic on 5 November, 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Sock steps into new territory with victory in Paris
  • media
    International report
    Is Georgia the cradle of wine-making? - Part 2
  • media
    World music matters
    OpérActing provides comic opera for all, boosts new talent
  • media
    International report
    Is Georgia the cradle of wine-making? - Part 1
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French women chefs have no appetite for sexism
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
World War Australia

Paris seeks to calm Australia fears over WWI battlefield wind farm

By
media Bullecourt The Bullecourt Memorial to Australian soldiers that died during WWI Wikipedia: Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

A top French defence official spoke Friday with Australia's veterans affairs minister over concerns that a planned wind farm on the site of a World War I battlefield might desecrate unmarked Australian graves.

Deputy Defence Minister Genevieve Darrieussecq contacted the minister, Dan Tehan, after he said Wednesday he would seek "clarification" over the project.

French energy company Engie Green plans to erect turbines on the grounds of the former Bullecourt killing fields in northern France where some 10,000 Australians were killed or wounded in April and May 1917.

Many bodies were never found, and the planned site for the wind farm is a natural burial ground near the Bullecourt memorial that is visited regularly by Australian families.

Darrieussecq told Tehan that she "understood and shared his feelings", the ministry said in a statement following the phone conversation.

"She assured him that she would be personally involved in the search for a solution in keeping with the memorial character of the site and the respect due to the remains of soldiers who died in combat," the statement said.

The area was the scene of the heaviest Australian losses in the war during a battle that has become symbolic of the incompetence of British generals directing the campaign.

Speaking on Wednesday, Tehan said: "The French people, like the Australian people, understand the significance of this land and they have the utmost respect for the sacrifices made by Australian soldiers on their soil."

According to Sky News, the Engie Green proposal would involve digging for foundations. There would also be transmission tunnels, other earthworks and infrastructure, it said.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.