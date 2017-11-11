Three injured in car attack near Toulouse

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
To poll or not to poll
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/10 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Abu Dhabi fair drives UAE's art powerhouse ambitions
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    To poll or not to poll
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Sock steps into new territory with victory in Paris
  • media
    International report
    Is Georgia the cradle of wine-making? - Part 2
  • media
    World music matters
    OpérActing provides comic opera for all, boosts new talent
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Security Terrorism

Three injured in car attack near Toulouse

By
media Blagnac town centre Olybrius, Wikimedia Creative Commons

A man deliberately ran his car into a group of Chinese students outside a high school near Toulouse in southern France on Friday, police sources said, injuring at least three people, two of them seriously.

The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old man who was known to police for minor offences, was arrested at the scene, the sources said.

The driver, who was arrested in the city's Blagnac suburb, acted "deliberately" but was not on a list of known extremists, one source said, asking not to be named.

France has been the target of a series of vehicle attacks by extremists inspired by the Islamic State group, but there was no immediate confirmation of the driver's identity nor motive.

The BFM news channel said officers were checking reports that the perpetrator suffered from psychological problems.

All three of Friday's victims were in their twenties, with a 23-year-old woman the most seriously injured and two men aged 22 and 23 also hurt.

Vehicle attacks have become increasingly common in France and around the world. A pickup driver killed eight people in New York on October 31, mowing down cyclists and pedestrians before striking a school bus and coming to a halt. Five of the victims were Argentinians visiting the city as part of a school reunion.

A driver ploughed into crowds on Las Ramblas in Barcelona on August 17, killing 15 people, followed hours later by a car attack that left another dead in the seaside resort town of Cambrils.

Berlin, London, Nice, Paris and Stockholm have all seen perpetrators drive vehicles into crowds with the intent of maiming or killing their victims.

A man deliberately ran his car into a group of Chinese students outside a high school near Toulouse in southern France on Friday, police sources said, injuring at least three people, two of them seriously.

The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old man who was known to police for minor offences, was arrested at the scene, the sources said.

The driver, who was arrested in the city's Blagnac suburb, acted "deliberately" but was not on a list of known extremists, one source said, asking not to be named.

France has been the target of a series of vehicle attacks by extremists inspired by the Islamic State group, but there was no immediate confirmation of the driver's identity nor motive.

The BFM news channel said officers were checking reports that the perpetrator suffered from psychological problems.

All three of Friday's victims were in their twenties, with a 23-year-old woman the most seriously injured and two men aged 22 and 23 also hurt.

Vehicle attacks have become increasingly common in France and around the world. A pickup driver killed eight people in New York on October 31, mowing down cyclists and pedestrians before striking a school bus and coming to a halt. Five of the victims were Argentinians visiting the city as part of a school reunion.

A driver ploughed into crowds on Las Ramblas in Barcelona on August 17, killing 15 people, followed hours later by a car attack that left another dead in the seaside resort town of Cambrils.

Berlin, London, Nice, Paris and Stockholm have all seen perpetrators drive vehicles into crowds with the intent of maiming or killing their victims.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.