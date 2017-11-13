French press review 13 November 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
What will Bulgaria’s EU presidency do for press freedom?
Dilyana Gaytandzhieva
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/10 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/10 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/10 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French butter crisis for some, vegan bakers say no problem
  • media
    International media
    What will Bulgaria’s EU presidency do for press freedom?
  • media
    Global Focus
    What's on the menu at this year's United Nations Climate Summit …
  • media
    International report
    Abu Dhabi fair drives UAE's art powerhouse ambitions
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    To poll or not to poll
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review

French press review 13 November 2017

By
media

The French press marks a day of remembrance for the 130 victims of the 13 November terror attacks in Paris.

Le Parisien reports that French President Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by his predecessor François Hollande, is scheduled to visit the six places hit in the series of coordinated shootings: the Stade de France, five bars and restaurants in downtown Paris and then the Bataclan concert hall, where 90 people were massacred by jihadists.

He is also due to lay a wreath at the memorial plaque for the victims and hold a minute of silence at each stop before meeting with survivors and relatives of the victims.

Le Parisien speaks to former president Hollande. He says he's still reeling about images which he claims will never be erased from his memory. The daily also spoke to first responders who rushed to the scenes of the attacks to help the victims.

They speak about the enduring trauma and the ordeal they still go through in trying to accept their status as victims of the killing spree.

L'Opinion salutes Macron's graceful posture as he marks the resilience of all the French people, despite what the paper calls the horror they experienced and a false impression of serenity.

Libération holds that two years after 13 November, the spectre of the attacks continues to haunt the government as the victims try to rebuild their lives.

Victims regaining a sense of normalcy is made even harder, according to the left-wing daily, by the fact that potential terrorists may live just two streets down in the neighbourhood. The paper says the French must bear in mind at all times that they are officially at war in Syria and Iraq.

According to Le Figaro, two years after the bloodiest attack on France since World War II, up to 220 volumes of procedure and more than 28,000 verbatim records have proved insufficient to complete the investigations.

The paper refers to a survey published Sunday by the weekly Journal du Dimanche showing that the vast majority of French citizens live under fear of another massive attack. This despite reassurances from Interior Minister Gérard Collomb that the country is better placed now than it was in 2015 to face the terrorist threat.

Le Figaro claims that Paris Prosecutor François Molins is banking on the eventuality that some jihadists captured in the Iraqi-Syrian zone will make confessions that may clarify grey areas in the investigations.

For Le Républicain lorrain, the Islamic State armed group (IS) may have collapsed on the lands of its conquests in Syria and the Levant; but its combatants are still alive and determined to inflict revenge alongside sympathizers unknown to intelligence services, who have not given up on using any means at their disposal to continue the blood-letting agenda pursued by the beleaguered Islamist caliphate.

L'Est républicain says it is reassuring to learn that French police have foiled 13 attacks in the homeland since the start of the year.

The paper argues that while the efficiency of security services is reassuring, reports that they have just dismantled a Swiss-based network which had been planning a strike on France confirms the continuing threat. The publication says it is imperative now for everyone to remain vigilant.

For La Croix, intelligence and security forces need to continue working in the same direction with greater determination, within and outside France's borders in order to disarm in all senses of the term those who have turned religion into an instrument of death.

The Catholic daily says the French must do it for their own sake and for the victims of terrorism whose lives were brought to a tragic end.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.