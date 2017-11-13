French press review 13 November 2017

The French press marks a day of remembrance for the 130 victims of the 13 November terror attacks in Paris.

Le Parisien reports that French President Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by his predecessor François Hollande, is scheduled to visit the six places hit in the series of coordinated shootings: the Stade de France, five bars and restaurants in downtown Paris and then the Bataclan concert hall, where 90 people were massacred by jihadists.

He is also due to lay a wreath at the memorial plaque for the victims and hold a minute of silence at each stop before meeting with survivors and relatives of the victims.

Le Parisien speaks to former president Hollande. He says he's still reeling about images which he claims will never be erased from his memory. The daily also spoke to first responders who rushed to the scenes of the attacks to help the victims.

They speak about the enduring trauma and the ordeal they still go through in trying to accept their status as victims of the killing spree.

L'Opinion salutes Macron's graceful posture as he marks the resilience of all the French people, despite what the paper calls the horror they experienced and a false impression of serenity.

Libération holds that two years after 13 November, the spectre of the attacks continues to haunt the government as the victims try to rebuild their lives.

Victims regaining a sense of normalcy is made even harder, according to the left-wing daily, by the fact that potential terrorists may live just two streets down in the neighbourhood. The paper says the French must bear in mind at all times that they are officially at war in Syria and Iraq.

According to Le Figaro, two years after the bloodiest attack on France since World War II, up to 220 volumes of procedure and more than 28,000 verbatim records have proved insufficient to complete the investigations.

The paper refers to a survey published Sunday by the weekly Journal du Dimanche showing that the vast majority of French citizens live under fear of another massive attack. This despite reassurances from Interior Minister Gérard Collomb that the country is better placed now than it was in 2015 to face the terrorist threat.

Le Figaro claims that Paris Prosecutor François Molins is banking on the eventuality that some jihadists captured in the Iraqi-Syrian zone will make confessions that may clarify grey areas in the investigations.

For Le Républicain lorrain, the Islamic State armed group (IS) may have collapsed on the lands of its conquests in Syria and the Levant; but its combatants are still alive and determined to inflict revenge alongside sympathizers unknown to intelligence services, who have not given up on using any means at their disposal to continue the blood-letting agenda pursued by the beleaguered Islamist caliphate.

L'Est républicain says it is reassuring to learn that French police have foiled 13 attacks in the homeland since the start of the year.

The paper argues that while the efficiency of security services is reassuring, reports that they have just dismantled a Swiss-based network which had been planning a strike on France confirms the continuing threat. The publication says it is imperative now for everyone to remain vigilant.

For La Croix, intelligence and security forces need to continue working in the same direction with greater determination, within and outside France's borders in order to disarm in all senses of the term those who have turned religion into an instrument of death.

The Catholic daily says the French must do it for their own sake and for the victims of terrorism whose lives were brought to a tragic end.