French Press Review 23 November 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Mid-East Junction
Art imitating power: Why the Louvre Abu Dhabi is more than just a museum
An Iranian artefact in the Louvre Abu Dhabi
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Laughing all the way to the West Bank
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France looks to clarify minimum age of consent
  • media
    International report
    Dakar's platform for engaged women goes digital
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Dissolving democracy in Cambodia
  • media
    Global Focus
    Should Britain apologise for the Balfour declaration?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Press review French press review

French Press Review 23 November 2017

By
media

Revolting Corsicans. The Beast of Bosnia. Eco-taxes and university entrance; this morning's French front pages are a mixed bag to say the least.

Le Monde's top story is about pressure from Nationalists in Corsica. Evidently, the locals are revolting.

Elsewhere, the centrist daily considers the conviction yesterday for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia of the so-called "Butcher of the Balkans", the Bosnian Serb former military leader Ratko Mladic.

Beneath the headline "What to remember from Ratko Mladic's life sentence," it recalls the death toll - more than 100,000 between 1992 and 1995 - including the slaughter one 8,000 men and boys from the town of Srebrenica.

Yesterday in Srebrenica, far from The Hague where the trial was taking place, women had gathered to follow the verdict.

"These women followed the trial, punctuating the appearance of the accused with vengeful insults," says le Monde.

"I give thanks to God, in the name of our sons! said Nedziba Salhovic - one of those watching the verdict.

"Mladic will die in The Hague! I am happy, happy with this justice."

=======

Le Figaro leads on moves towards a selection process for university entrance. Until recently, anyone who passed the baccalaureate - the nationwide exam for 18-year-old - was entitled to a place at university. The weeding out came after the first year. Henceforth, it's looking as though France will move to a system of pre-selection, taking only the best and the brightest.

If nothing else this will lessen the grotesque overcrowding in year one and encourage young people in directions to which they are suited, which for many means vocational training.

Le Figaro tells readers that selection is no longer "taboo" among the young.

=======

Meanwhile, in what it labels an exclusive, the right-wing daily warns that "The annual fuel and heating bill for a household will increase by 313 euros by 2022."

Shock . . . Horror !

It's a massive tax hike that we do not really talk about. The government has decided, as part of its draft budget 2018, considered in the Senate today to accelerate the rise in the carbon tax over the next five years.

"Ecological taxation will heavily burden French household budgets," the paper laments.

=======

The Catholic Daily, La Croix, leads with the meeting being hosted in the black sea resort of Sochi by the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Among others, the Russian leader has welcome the Syrian President Bashir al-Assad.

"The future of Syria is in the hands of Russia," the paper says.

Yesterday, Putin, without whom nothing is done in Syria, received his Turkish and Iranian counterparts.

Eventually he has plans to bring together in Russia the "Syrian National Dialogue Congress" for a political solution in Syria.

=======

Le Parisien looks into Absenteeism from work in both the private and the public sectors.

Under the banner headline "the French disease" the paper carries an in-depth report on the issue.

Le Parisien says the number of workers "pulling a sickie", as the Anglo-Saxons put it, increased by 7,5 per cent between 2010 and 2016 costing the economy 60 billion euros a year.

60 billion !

In an effort to reverse this trend on Monday French deputies voted to make the first day of sick leave unpaid a likely deterrent aimed at saving money.

Still, the paper says the malaise runs deep and much more needs to be done.

The financial daily les Echoes treats the same story asking "Do employees abuse sick leave?"

According to a study on absenteeism at work of a leader in health insurance and welfare Malakoff Médéric published yesterday the paper says the choice to take a sick leave is a "complex decision".

The only good news is that 20 per cent of employees handed a sick note by their doctor do not stay off work.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.