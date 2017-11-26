15 arrested for possession of weapons after Paris far-right demo banned

Fifteen people were arrested for possession of a deadly weapon after a far-right demonstration in Paris was banned on Saturday.

The demonstration by the Génération Identitaire organisation was banned by Paris Police Prefect Michel Delpuech, along with anti-fascist counterdemonstrations, so as to "avoid violent clashes and public order disturbances".

An appeal against the ban was turned down by a Paris court on Saturday morning.

Although they did not demonstrate, a number of the far-right group's activists were on the capital's streets on Saturday afternoon, some of them armed.

About 30 of them were stopped and searched near the Place de la République and in the south-west of the city.

About 10 descended on an anarchist bookshop near the Place de la République, chanting "France for the French!" but causing no physical damage, according to the owner.

An antifascist group that had called a counterdemonstration asked its supporters to attend one of two demonstrations - one opposing violence against women, the other slavery in Libya - in Paris on Saturday.

There was not trouble on either of those demonstrations.