Five migrants wounded in Calais shootout

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Vikings, beware! The Parisians are stronger than you think …
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    No Weinstein for Bollywood
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Vikings, beware! The Parisians are stronger than you think … …
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Art imitating power: Why the Louvre Abu Dhabi is more than just …
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov wins ATP World Tour Finals
  • media
    International report
    Laughing all the way to the West Bank
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Afghanistan Migration Calais Violence

Five migrants wounded in Calais shootout

By
media Migrants from Ethiopia and Eritrea queue for food in Calais last month Reuters/Pascal Rossignol

Five Afghan migrants were wounded in a shooting in the French Channel port of Calais on Saturday. Later in the evening police fired on a vehicle that tried to avod being stopped.

Shots were fired between two groups of Afghans at about 6.00pm, officials announced.

The shootout was probably the result of a dispute between people smugglers, a police source to the Reuters news agency.

Three of those wounded were taken to a hospital in Calais, a fourth, who was more seriously injured in the abdomen, was taken to the larger city of Lille, while another received medical attention at the scene.

A large number of police were deployed to try to find the perpetrators.

Car charges police roadblock

At about 8.15pm a car carrying nine migrants - six Iraqis and three Afghans - tried to force its way through a police roadblock on an industrial estate near the Calais ringroad.

A member of the CRS riot police was hit and slightly injured in the knee and his colleagues fired on the vehicle, succeeding in stopping it, police union sources said.

Although the authorities think that some of the passengers were people smugglers, they do not believe there was any connection with the earlier shootout.

Officials say that about 500 migrants - mostly Eritreans, Ethiopians and Afghans - are currently in Calais, hoping to go to Britain.NGOs put the figure at 700.

The "Jungle" camp, where thousands of migrants were camping, was cleared earlier this year.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.