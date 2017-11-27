Paris airports battle soaring number of abandoned bags

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Women slowly changing the face of French politics
Only about 16 per cent of mayors in France are women, including Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/27 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/27 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/27 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/27 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/27 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/27 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Women slowly changing the face of French politics
  • media
    International report
    What makes African print fabrics popular?
  • media
    International media
    No Weinstein for Bollywood
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Laos: the fate of the Hmong
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Art imitating power: Why the Louvre Abu Dhabi is more than just …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Airport France Travel Charles De Gaulle Tourism

Paris airports battle soaring number of abandoned bags

By
media A security patrol at Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport in 2016 AFP/ALAIN JOCARD

Paris airports are have launched a fight to reduce the number of abandoned bags, which has soared in recent years and caused 400 flights to be delayed by nearly an hour at Charles De Gaulle airport in the first nine months of 2017.

The amount of abandoned luggage reported to the authorities rose 77.8 percent between 2013 and 2016, according to the ADP group, which manages the French capital's airports.

In just the first nine months of this year bomb-disposal teams had to intervene 1,033 times at Paris Charles De Gaulle, compared to 734 in the whole of 2013, causing all or parts of terminals to be evacuated.

More than 400 flights were delayed for an average of 53 minutes, according to ADP boss Augustin de Romanet.

While the rise in terror attacks since 2014 may have made the public more likely to report abandoned bags, the principal reason for the rise is airline's tightening of the rules on luggage weight allowance, according to de Romanet.

Some passengers dump their bags rather than pay extra, he said on Monday.

A fine of 450 euros has failed to solve the problem, so ADP is launching a publicity campaign in French, English and Chinese to remind people of the consequences of leaving their luggage unattended.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.