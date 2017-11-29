French Press Review 29 November 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Thou shalt not rest on thy laurels, Procol Harum rock on
Procol Harum play to a full house at Le Trianon, Paris, 12 November 2017, the last stop on their 50th anniversary European tour
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Indian Muslim girls strive for education
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Women slowly changing the face of French politics
  • media
    International report
    What makes African print fabrics popular?
  • media
    International media
    No Weinstein for Bollywood
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Laos: the fate of the Hmong
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Press review France

French Press Review 29 November 2017

By
media

The end of FranceAfrique? That's the top story in France this morning. Though not all the papers are convinced.

Like us - many of today's French papers are leading with President Emmanuel Macron's speech signalling change in France's relationship with Africa.

The thrust of what he had to say - France will no longer tell Africans what to do. Africans must take control of their own destiny.

As you'll know - in the 19th century France colonised much of north and west Africa.

Wars of liberation in some countries and peaceful decolonisation others in the 1950s and 60s saw the end of the French Empire in Africa - formally at least.

In truth - the French never left - continuing to influence events - intervening militarily, installing and toppling leaders - profiting from the region's natural resources and keeping a tight grip on the only part of the world that is largely Francophone and where France has meaningful influence.

It's called FranceAfique - for obvious reasons - and there is a heap of dirty linen in the cupboard.

Thus - Macron's speech in Ouagadougou - capital of Burkina Faso - is Big Big news here in France.

The front page headline in la Depeche is - Africa - Macron turns the page.

Libération goes with - Africa - Macron's version.

The paper devotes yards of text to the story - highlighting Macron's pledge that "There is no more African policy in France,."

Macron recalled that he was from a generation "who never knew Africa as a colonised continent" in his speech to 800 students "who did not know that either".

Le Figaro declares that Macron wants Europe to be more engaged in Africa.

It's editorial is headlined EuraAfrica - and suggests the move is a generational shift - young voices such as Macron replacing the old crocodiles of years gone by. Though it warns that we're heard fine declarations like this before - notably from Nicolas Sarkozy when he was President.

Macron's view is that the rest of Europe is insufficiently engaged in Africa. Worse - it is pusillanimous - that's to say cowardly, chickenhearted.

Not least given the dangers posed by militant Islamists, mass emigration towards Europe and climate change.

France has taken the lead in confronting these problems and Paris is willing to fill the role of coordinator and intermediary between the two continents, Macron says. But Europe as a whole must do mo

Le Figaro is not entirely convinced that much can change.

Two things dominate the relationship between France and Africa : economics and the military.

Economic ties are long standing. And - military involvement is a response to the actual situation on the ground.

The popular daily - le Parisien - says the real fireworks came in the Q +A session that followed Macron's speech.

With what it calls outspokenness, sometimes brutal, he delivered a real lesson to his audience.

Macron urged the students to depart from the legacy of the past, inviting them to seize their destiny, even if it involved a distancing from.

"The solution will not come from outside," he warned "You are doomed to succeed."

I'm not sure I understand the "doomed to succeed."

When a student asks him about electrification, the President replied - "You speak to me as if I were a colonial power! I do not want to deal with electricity in Burkina Faso universities. It's the job of your President"

Communist daily L'Humanité is more cynical - calling it "the new mask of FranceAfrique".

The paper accuses the French President of alternating between what it calls "praise and provocation."

It reports that - at the end of his Marathon speech - 2 hours and 45 minutes - students in the audience repeatedly complained about French imperialism.

His abrupt response was  "the only thing you owe to the French soldiers is to applaud them", adding that "young French people risk their lives to protect your country against jihadists.

Africans will not be able to move forward if they continue to blame France for all their problems, Macron told them.

The Catholic daily - La Croix calls it "the gamble of youth". Like Macron - who is 39 - the majority of Africans are young. And, perhaps, singing from the same hymn sheet.

Le Monde - bless it's little cotton socks - published in the afternoon - misses the story - though doubtless it will catch up later today.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.