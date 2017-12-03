French weekly magazines review 3rd December 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The pre-historic bandit
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The pre-historic bandit
  • media
    Global Focus
    Mogadishu's iHub offers an optimistic, innovative, hi-tech future …
  • media
    Sports Insight
    France vanquish Belgium in Davis Cup final
  • media
    World music matters
    Valérie Ekoumè's Afro-pop from Cameroon
  • media
    Cinefile
    CINEFILE N°8 The Orchestra Class directed by Rachid Hami and …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Press review France

French weekly magazines review 3rd December 2017

By
media __ DR

This week, French magazines on focused on education, science and health but also give opinions on French President Emmanuel Macron's recent trip to Africa.

The left-leaning magazine 'L’Obs' has the French environment minister Nicolas Hulot on its cover, with the headline “why I am staying” - where he is staying, of course, is within the French government.

Hulot is quite well-known in France for working to protect the environment, and several French presidents have tried in the past to get him on board - and into their governments. But he always said no - until Emmanuel Macron asked him.

He has come under fire recently because of a delay in reducing the use of nuclear power here in France, and some people in French politics are wondering if he is really cut out for the job of minister.

The article in L'Obs says the minister is discovering just how tough the world of politics is. But he says that he “hasn’t given up on anything!”

But can Hulot can pull it off and deliver on all his promises for the country? Time will tell.

Right leaning L’Express headlines with “the truth about vaccines” - a major controversy here in France. As of the 1st of January, there will be eleven mandatory vaccines - up to now there were only three.

The government says they want the French people to have more faith in vaccines, but some people in France claim vaccines cause more damage than they prevent.

L’Express covers every angle, and talks to all sides. But even if some parents are against vaccination, if their kid is not vaccinated, he or she might not be allowed to go to school.

An opinion piece in L'Express this week looks back at Macron’s trip to Africa and how France positions itself on the continent.

Ever since Charles de Gaulle, each French president has had to define this complicated relationship: either cover all States in order to protect France’s economic interests, or defend human rights in order to protect the coherence of France’s foreign policies.

The piece points out that most of the time, presidents have gone for the first option. Until today. For the first time, Africa is being seen from a third position: how to make sure the continent does not become a complete Hell for generations to come?

What does it mean? It means that if Africa becomes an economic, climatic and political hell, then France won’t be able to find any economic outcome over there.

The cover of right-leaning Le Point asks “What should we learn?” and asks the question: “How to succeed in the artificial intelligence era?”

Le Point hears from experts in education, to try and figure out what we should be learning in school nowadays. Should we learn more languages? Should we learn how to code? Should we lean towards general knowledge? What is basically in store for future generations?

Le Point’s editorial is titled “Muslims are the also the victims of islamism!”

It says we should be watching what is happening in Saudi Arabia right now. The editorial ends with a question: will Mohammed ben Salmane, (knicknamed 'MBS') the next king of Saudi Arabia, be the one who will save Islam from itself?

Left leaning Marianne leads with what it calls “the new censors” - those who want to re-write history, those who want to change the way we write the French language, those who want to ‘control’ culture…

The article points fingers at the French minister who wants to ban cigarettes in movies or how anti-racism activists want street names changed. But with these so called "new censors", the article says, soon we won’t be able to say anything anymore.

But the article argues that censorship has most of the time proven to be ineffective. It says censorship treats the public as immature. And Marianne concludes that censorship has always known the same fate: it ends up being ridiculous.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.