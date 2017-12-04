Corsican nationalists want 'real autonomy' after elections success

Corsican nationalists made historic gains in the first round of elections for the new island-wide assembly this weekend. Leaders of the nationalist alliance challenged the government to draw up plans for "real autonomy" within three years.

The Pè a Corsica (For Corsica) slate, an alliance of Gilles Simeoni's autonomist Femu a Corsica (Let's Make Corsica) and Jean-Guy Talamoni's pro-independence Corsica libera (Free Corsica), won 45.36 percent of the votes in Sunday's first round, leaving them almost certain to be able to control the assembly after the second round on 10 December.

Although turnout was low, at 52.17 percent, the nationalists were in ebullient mood as the results came through.

"This is a very strong message to Paris," Simeoni said. "We want peace, we want democracy, we want to construct an emancipated island. It's up to Paris to take steps so that we can work out a political solution together."

In the 2015 elections for the two assemblies that have since been abolished they won 35.34 percent in the second round, a result that was hailed as a breakthrough for them but only allowed them to form minority adminstrations.

The Corsican representatives of parties based in mainland France received small and, in some cases, derisory votes on Sunday, with the runner-up being a Corsican regionalist grouping and the the far-right National Front (FN) unable to stand in the second round.

Apart from Pè a Corsica, the slates that have made it to the second round are:

A Strada di l'avvene (Future Path), right-wing regionalist, with 14.97 percent;

Voir plus grand pour elle (Think Bigger), representing France's mainstream right Republicans, with 12.77 percent;

Andà per dumane (Forward to Tomorrow), representing President Emmanuel Macron's Republic on the Move, with 11.26 percent.

Three slates did not reach the 7.0 percent needed to stand in the second round:

U Rinnovu (The Renewal), hard-line separatist, with 6.69 percent;

L'Avenir, la Corse en commun (The Future, Corsica Together), Communist Party and Corsica Unbowed, 5.68 percent;

Rassemblement pour un Corse républicaine (Rally for a Republican Corsica), National Front, 3.28 percent.

Not like Catalonia

Hailing a result, "beyond our expectations", Talamoni conceded, "We're not in the same situation as Catalonia," noting that the Spanish region was far wealthier.

"But if a majority of Corsicans want [independence], in 10 or 15 years, nobody will be able to oppose it," he told France Inter radio.

With a large proportion of jobs on the island being in the French public sector and the local economy dependent on national financing, the nationalist alliance dropped the demand for complete independence.

It is calling for a plan for "real autonomy" to be drawn up within three years and put into effect within 10.

Its main demands are for the Corsican language to have official status alongside French, a status of resident to protect local people from the effects of property speculation, and amnesty for members of nationalist armed groups in hiding or in prison.

Groups lay down weapons

In 2014 one of the main armed groups, the FLNC, renounced the "armed struggle", bringing an end to years of bombings and attacks on police stations, as well as the occasional assassination, apart from a few isolated attacks that have taken place since.

Since then, the nationalists have fought on the electoral plane, a strategy that has already borne fruit in this year's parliamentary elections, when they won three out of four parliamentary seats on the island, and is now likely to give them control of the assembly when it opens on 2 January 2018.

Mainland reactions

On the mainland, Republicans MP Eric Ciotti said he was worried by Talamoni's declaration on independence and said the response must be "more France and better France".

Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon, whose France Unbowed had refused to back the Communist Party-led slate, hailed the result. "Bravo! Macron severely punished. the FN reduced to ridicule," he said in a tweet, going on to accused the Communists of "identity theft".