French press review 6 December 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Paris-based radio connects refugees
The Paris-based radio for and by refugees
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Paris-based radio connects refugees
  • media
    International media
    Website showcases women experts in French media
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The pre-historic bandit
  • media
    Global Focus
    Mogadishu's iRise Hub offers an optimistic, innovative, hi-tech …
  • media
    Sports Insight
    France vanquish Belgium in Davis Cup final
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Donald Trump Press review Israel Palestine Johnny Hallyday

French press review 6 December 2017

By
media

French rock star Johnny Hallyday is dead. So is the writer and Le Figaro journalist Jean d'Ormesson. And so, while we're at it, is King Michael I of Romania. President Emmanuel Macron thinks the French public audiovisual sector can do better. And US President Donald Trump looks set to announce the transfer of the Americanembassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The electronic editions of all the French papers are telling the same story this morning.

"Johnny Hallyday, the idol who sold 110 million disks, is dead," is Le Monde's stark summary.

Le Figaro describes the deceased singer as "France's last idol".

Libération's untranslatable headline mixes fire and fatality, but at least avoids further idolatry.

The man who, according to Le Figaro, "invented an era," lost his fight against lung cancer at the age of 74.

The same Le Figaro article assures us that Johnny is one of "those men who die less because they lived more" - an observation that, frankly, won't stand up to any serious scrutiny but at least suggests the depth of the French nation's love affair with the departed rock star.

Death of another French cultural icon

The print editions of the French dailies were already in mourning, following the death on Monday of the writer Jean d'Ormesson.

He was another French cultural phenomenon, another individual whose departure marks the end of an era, according to Le Monde.

Each of his books and he wrote one every year, sold an average 200,000 copies here in France. But he remained little known elsewhere.

He was a journalist and editorial director of right-wing Le Figaro.

That paper this morning accords him the honour of an editorial, which begins: "He loved Chateaubriand, Homer, Paul-Jean Toulet and Aragon. But also the sun, the sea, beautiful women, politics and the art of conversation. He had all the talents, especially a talent for happiness. He was gaiety itself."

And the article ends with a phrase which is also the title of one of d'Ormesson's best-known works, "Au revoir et merci," goodbye and thank you.

Not forgetting King Michael of Romania

And since we're all already snuffling into our handkerchiefs, let's not forget King Michael I of Romania, who also passed away on Tuesday. He was king during World War II, famously taking his nation out of the alliance with Hitler's Germany in 1944, before being forced to abdicate in 1947 as the Communist Party consolidated its grip on the country.

He died in exile in Switzeralnd at the age of 96.

Macron savages French public-service broadcasters

Also in the news this morning, French president Emmanuel Macron was yesterday hammering the French public broadcasting system, allegedly describing the audiovisual sector as "a national disgrace".

Macron accuses national radio and television of bad management, waste, poor progamming and a series of incestuous relationships with certain presenters and producers.

Le Figaro describes the presidential tirade as being of "unusual virulence".

The government, meanwhile, has been running for cover, saying the comments have been taken out of context and twisted. But, whatever about the actual words uttered, no one is claiming that the president is happy about the audiovisual division.

Prepare for stormy times is Le Figaro's warning to players in the sector.

Trump to keep Jerusalem embassy promise

Le Monde looks at the anticipated confirmation by US President, Donald Trump, of the transfer of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The centrist paper says the decision has already been taken, despite warnings from regional leaders that such a move will provoke further violence in a region which is already smouldering.

Some commentators quoted by Le Monde say this evening's announcement of the embassy transfer will destroy American efforts to achieve Middle Eastern peace.

At the heart of the largely symbolic quarrel is the status of Jerusalem, seen by Israel as the real capital of the Jewish state, while Palestinians regard the east of the city as the logical capital of an eventual Palestinian nation.

During his election campaign, Trump promised that he would shift the US embassy if elected. And his camp has been keen to point out that keeping the American diplomatic base in Tel Aviv has done nothing to advance the cause of peace over the past two decades.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.