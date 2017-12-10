RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
Man, that's FAST!
 
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/10 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/10 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/10 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/10 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/10 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/10 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/10 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/10 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/10 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/10 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/09 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/09 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/09 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/09 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/09 16h33 GMT
France
Paris Climate change

Paris climate summit a chance for real progress - World Bank

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron and World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim attend a joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The Paris climate summit next week offers a chance for concrete advances in the fight against global warming, even without the support of President Donald Trump, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said.

"What makes this summit different is that this is not just another high level political meeting," Kim told reporters. "This is going to bring together groups of people that normally don't get together, especially in talking about climate opportunities."

Tuesday's One Planet Summit, sponsored by France, the United Nations and the World Bank, brings together some 4,000 participants and 800 organizations to explore ways to finance climate projects.

Held two years after the Paris climate agreement -- and six months after Trump pulled out of the historic accord -- the talks will go ahead without a senior representative of the US administration.

But many American state and local officials and private groups will be there, and remain committed to addressing climate change, Kim said.

Among those in attendance will be former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, whose foundation is helping to fund the summit.

Kim said funding for climate projects will be key, as the International Energy Agency has estimated it will take €3 trillion a year for the next 30 years to contain the rise of global temperatures.

"One of the big topics in Paris next week is the need to scale up financing which is still is not nearly enough to meet the Paris agreement commitments," he said.

Without financing "all you have is an agreement... and nothing would change actually on the ground."

A key part of that is providing funding for developing countries to address climate change.

The World Bank has pledged to increase its funding for such projects by 28 percent by 2020, a spokeswoman said. This year, it has committed €10 billion to more than 200 climate-related initiatives.

Between 2011 and 2016,  €55 billion was invested in more than 1,000 projects to help countries adapt to climate change or mitigate their impact, added the spokesperson.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the upcoming summit last summer to reinject momentum into the fight against climate change, after the US decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement.

