French Press Review 23 December 2017

Catalonia is the subject of Le Monde's front page editorial, which calls the results of Thursday's election in the region a crushing defeat for the Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
 

"When, on October 27, in reaction to the declaration of independence of the Catalan government, the prime minister suspended the autonomy of the region and called early elections, he hoped to break the momentum of the independence movement," says the paper.

The Catalan voters decided otherwise.

With 70 deputies out of 135, the nationalists retain a majority, even if they did lose two seats.

More humiliating for Madrid, Rajoy's party now has only three deputies in the Catalan Parliament.

While it was never a dominant party in the region, in 2012 it had 19 seats and enjoyed decent relations with the Catalans, says the centrist Le Monde.

Dismissed by Madrid at the end of October and exiled to Belgium, the former regional president, Carles Puigdemont, emerged the clear winner of the ballot.

Threatened with rebellion 

Even if Puigdemont is threatened with being arrested for "rebellion, sedition and embezzlement" if he returns to Barcelona, the ballot box has spoken.

However, Le Monde notes, neither Puigdemont nor any of the other Catalan parties raised a unilateral declaration of independence on election night.

Instead they have knocked the ball back to the Madrid camp.

Le Monde thinks this is a sign they may be willing perhaps to find a compromise beyond the black and white options of independence or direct rule by Madrid.

A game of political alliances

Le Parisien looks at the same story but through less rosy spectacles.

The centrist daily calls the result "exactly the one feared by neutral observers".

The Catalan parliament remains split down the middle and since no party can govern alone a complex game of alliances begins.

The paper notes that separatists did not win the popular vote.

Just over 47% of votes went to the various independence parties but nearly 52% to parties that support unity with Spain.

However, the separatists won more seats because of the way rural votes are given more weight.

But what about the Catalan separatists who remain imprisoned following the referendum?

"Unless they are released or returned, they should not be able to vote," says Le Parisien. "Or, they should give up their seats. Carles Puigdemont must therefore negotiate an amnesty in order to give himself electoral legitimacy."

What would Emmanuel do?

Away from the tangle of elections and separatism, many of the papers are already shifting into holiday mode and Le Figaro runs a long piece about French President Emmanuel Macron's plans over the Christmas break.

What's on his agenda when he returns from Niger? The short answer, according to the right wing paper, he has no plans.

His schedule is empty. Except rest, at the urging of his wife Brigitte.

The paper suggests he go skiing -- a different story in today's edition notes that the snow this year is fantastic -- the best in years.

But no, it's just rest for the president this Christmas.

Le Figaro learned all this from an insider who attended attended Macron's 40th birthday soiree at the Elysee Palace on Thursday night. 

The President gave a little speech in which he did not mention his age, we learn.

And to all his staff, Macron recommended they spend their holidays getting some rest and build their strength for the year ahead.

 
