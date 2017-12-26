French Press Review 26 December 2017

Libération devotes its first four pages to an expose of the Mexican drug wars. It's far from a festive topic, but one that Libération thinks is a major story of the year. The paper's editorial is dedicated to the subject, too.

Today's fashionable, informed consumer likes to know how their food and products were sourced, whether they were farmed ethically or whether workers were exploited to make possible the arrival of this or that exotic food on our supermarket shelves, says the paper.

This moral consumerism does not extend to another all-too-common consumer product: cocaine.

There, on the contrary, the consumer often sees a mark of distinction, a chic transgression in knowing nothing about how this magic powder gets on to our streets.

And yet, how many disappearances, tortures, murders, corrupt officials and barbaric vendettas are behind every kilo of coke imported into the rich countries?

In Mexico alone, 200,000 dead in 11 years, plus nationwide insecurity, and incessant political disorder.

All this unprecedented violence to supply an artificial paradise.

Explicit pictures auctioned on eBay

Le Monde has a similarly bleak story about revenge porn and the way social networks have allowed this phenomenon to take root.

The paper talks to one woman who tells the story of leaving her boyfriend only to find that he had shared a CD containing 88 intimate photos of her on the internet.

The ex-boyfriend auctioned the CD on eBay, and announced the sale on the Facebook page of the girl's employer, accompanied by her personal information.

This is an increasingly common crime, says Le Monde, but one that police are reluctant to take seriously.

"I was told that there was no offense and that I should not have agreed to pose naked," said the victim. "I was mortified, terrified. Whenever I met a dad at my son's football games, a colleague, a student, I wondered: does he know? Did he see them? I lived like a recluse with the curtains drawn. "

The photos and videos in question may come from consensual sharing, taken without the knowledge of the victims or stolen by hackers, as the actress Jennifer Lawrence and 30 other celebrities learned at their expense in 2014.

What they do have in common is that the images are sexual and disseminated without the agreement of those they depict.

Currently, the offense is covered by a law in France that threatens two years in prison and a fine of up to €60,000.

Moderation and patience are the best cures

Something more festive but equally gloomy in Le Figaro, which tells us 26 December is one of the three days of the year when mortality rates jump by 5%. The other two days are the 25 December and New Year's day.

If Christmas has left you feeling worse for wear, do not take your symptoms lightly, warns the paper.

Doing so could be the fastest way to disaster. 25 and 26 December are two particularly dangerous dates for cardiac arrests.

To avoid tragedy, listen to your body and take its signals seriously, says Le Figaro. Your body will thank you.

The paper rubbishes the idea of detox diets and any fruit or vegetable that claims to be able to detoxify your liver.

Moderation and patience are the remedies Le Figaro recommends.