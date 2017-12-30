France prepares for end-of-year celebrations amid tightened security

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What happened in tennis world in 2017?
  • media
    International report
    Bringing cinema to Senegal - by bicycle!
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
  • media
    International report
    200 years of Silent Nights to be celebrated next year
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Security Terrorism

France prepares for end-of-year celebrations amid tightened security

By
media Christmas lights illuminate the rue Royale in front of the Place de la Concorde, the Luxor Obelisk, the National Assembly and the Dome des Invalides as part of illuminations for the Christmas season in Paris, France, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

With end of year celebrations starting this weekend, the Ministry of the Interior has said there will be 140,000 security and military personal deployed around France to counter any terrorist threats.

Just like New Year's Eve at the end of 2016, which was marked by the attack in Nice (86 dead and more than 450 wounded) and the murder of a priest in north western France, France will celebrate the passage to the New Year under heavy surveillance.

Security efforts are concentrated in the Paris region, where street parties are traditionally take place around the city like that due to take place on the Avenue des Champs-Elysées, which is expecting to see 300,000 celebrating overnight.

"The terrorist context remains high," said the prefect of police in Paris, Michel Delpuech.

A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, with no apparent link but who each planned to commit an attack, were arrested last week, respectively near Lyon (center-east) and in the Paris region.

The man was planning to attack the military and the woman planned to act in the province, according to a source familiar with the matter. Both were detained.

“These two arrests illustrate the reality of a "diffuse threat, endogenous with individuals who are likely to act (...) with rustic means but nevertheless dangerous," said Michel Delpuech.

"We are focused on the domestic threat, especially at the end of the year.”

For the anti-terrorist investigators, 2017 was marked by waves of arrests in the pro-jihad circles, by a series of aborted attacks but also by two deadly attacks: the assassination of a policeman on the Champs-Elysées in April and the knife attack of two cousins in October in Marseille (southeast).

Both attacks were claimed by the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group.

"The level of the threat, the will to strike has not weakened. There are dozens of threats that are regularly posted" on social networks, says Jean-Charles Brisard, president of the Center for Terrorism Analysis (CAT).

After more than two years of emergency rule, introduced in the wake of the attacks of 13 November 2015 (130 dead), a new anti-terrorism law vilified by the defenders of civil liberties was also adopted in October.

Since January 2015, the wave of unprecedented attacks in France has killed 241 people.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.