French Press Review 30 December 2017

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/30 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/30 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/30 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/30 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/30 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/30 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/30 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/30 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/30 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/30 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/24 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/24 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/24 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/24 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/29 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/24 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What happened in tennis world in 2017?
  • media
    International report
    Bringing cinema to Senegal - by bicycle!
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
  • media
    International report
    200 years of Silent Nights to be celebrated next year
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Press review France

French Press Review 30 December 2017

By
media

The glass, or if you prefer, the concrete ceiling hampering women's access to senior jobs in France. Talkative or laconic: which President do you prefer? And, tightened security in Paris for New Year's Eve.

The lede story in le Monde declares that "the State does not respect the law on parity for senior officials."

The centrist paper reports that "The Ministry of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Justice have been convicted of violating the legislation on women's access to the senior civil service."

It says the 2012 law, which requires that 40% of new appointments in the hierarchy are reserved for women, continues to be very poorly enforced.

Women are in the majority among civil servants but very much in the minority in positions of responsibility.

By way of example, says le Monde, President Emmanuel Macron's cabinet contains twice as many men as women.

Inside, the paper explores the issue in depth under the headline "Parity - a distant horizon."

"Women are beginning to make their way to the top of the state, but at a slow pace," it notes.

The law of March 12, 2012 provides that as of 2017 40% of first-time appointments are reserved for women, or men, if they are a minority in the administration in question.

The paper quotes Thierry Le Goff, director general of public service, who said "The administration has eaten the white bread." That's to say done the easy stuff. "After years with modest goals, it must advance from 35% to 40% in one year, almost double what has been done since 2013."

Emmanuelle Gagliardi, Associate Director of the Agency Connecting Women, told le Monde "It's no longer a glass ceiling, it's concrete."

Sophie Pochic, co-author of "the Glass Ceiling and the State" believes: "You have to become a nun or a monk of the state to access the highest responsibilities."

Francesca Aceto, President of the SNCF women's network, takes the view "we will not succeed if we do not find something for men." She agrees with the idea of quotas, but says too many men today are expressing shame or blame.

Clearly - parity of the sexes is a work in progress. Though one does wonder how, if indeed Men and from Mars and women are from Venus, the blanket directive can ever be applied in the French Armed Forces.

*******

Left leaning Libération reflects on President Emmanuel Macrons campaign promise of "a triple rule to govern presidential communications. To speak little, not to become banal; talk about important things, not to be trivial; speak with dignity, to maintain the dignity of his position."

This was to distance himself with what came before, what the paper calls (former President François) "Hollande's chatter", odious to Macron and those around him.

Has something changed, the paper wonders.

Of late, Macron has become much more talkative. "A torrent of communication" - is a rough translation of Libé headline.

The paper details his numerous recent appearance on radio, TV and in print.

"None of this implies that Macron has changed his feelings about journalists," Libé says.

He regularly criticised the narcissism and pettiness of journos. Appearing in entertainment programs or favouring social networks, as a way of bypassing traditional channels.

"But the flaws of the old media world no longer seem to be an obstacle to its use by the Elysée Palace," the paper concludes.

His (recent) appearances, perfectly mastered by the Elysee, reflect what the paper calls "a vassalization" of the media.

One of the tasks of journalism is to challenge and hold to account those in power.

Yet, more than a few who have interviewed Macron have been criticised for their deference to the head of state.

Libé agrees with author Alexis Lévrier who says "It's up to the press itself not to accept this relationship of domination."

Presidents who talk too much. Presidents who talk too little. We journalists are never satisfied.

*******

The popular daily le Parisien anticipates tomorrow' New Years Eve revelry reporting that there will be tight security in the French capital and its suburbs with more than 10,000 police, soldiers and firemen on duty.

"The terrorist threat remains high, widespread and homegrown," the paper says. "Often from dangerous single individual using whatever is at hand; a car, a hammer or a knife."

Access to the Champs Elysée, where hundreds of thousand gather to see in the New Year, will be through manned checkpoints only.

And, in case you were wondering, there will, alas, be no fireworks display in Paris this year.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.