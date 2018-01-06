French Press Review 6 January 2018

Turkish President Erdogan in Paris but still feeling lonely. Compulsory "military service" is watered down to "citizenship studies." And, the answer is in the Stars. Is it really?

Several French papers report and consider yesterday's meeting between President Emmanuel Macron and the visiting Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan.

Le Monde's headline is "Macron: the situation in Turkey allows "no progress" with the EU."

The paper tells readers that the French President spoke about different views on respect for individual freedoms and called on Turkey to "respect the rule of law".

In le Monde's view, Erdogan is "increasingly isolated on the international scene."

"He wants to be an indispensable partner of the Twenty-eight on the issue of migration and regional crises," the paper notes. Quoting the Turkish President's recent remarks saying "We want to increase the number of our friends and reduce that of our enemies."

However, says le Monde, his half-day visit to Paris yesterday - his first in a major European capital since the failed coup of July 2016 - "does not result in fewer questions - as attacks on the rule of law and fundamental freedoms are worsening day by day in Turkey."

That said - the paper think that for the man it calls "the new Sultan" that "it is with Paris that relations are the least bad.

"The Turkish authorities did not hesitate to accuse German leaders of "Nazi practises" for having banned AKP ministers of Erdogan's AKP party from campaigning among Turkish immigrants in Germany.

"Emmanuel Macron wants to "avoid breaks" with a partner he considers essential," the paper declares.

So, not an entirely wasted away day in Paris for the Turkish President.

*******

Le Figaro has an interesting piece suggesting that the reintroduction of compulsory military service, one Macron's campaign promises, could be replaced by a what it describes as "citizenship studies" at school, one week per year in high school.

"This system would have the advantage of being much cheaper for the State, especially since it already exists partly in the national education programs," the paper says.

Macron Emmanuel Macron estimated the cost at 15 to 20 billion euros for infrastructure and 2 to 3 billion euros of operation.

At the time, the idea and the huge cost was lambasted by military officials.

After reflection, government departments now speak of "universal national service" rather than "compulsory military service," says le Figaro.

Evidently, the French President is not inflexible.

*******

The cover story of the popular tabloid le Parisien is "Astrology - why such fascination?"

"Whether one believes them or not, horoscopes are everywhere at the start of the new year," it declares.

Inside the paper promises an enquiry into the astonishing success of the stars, even though they are often what the paper calls "wacky."

There's a variety of explanations. But no startling revelations, I'm sorry to say.

For example. It helps us establish a link between ourselves and the planets.

Le Parisien reminds us that Astrology and Horoscopes are nothing new. The first enthusiasts were Babylonians two-thousand-five hundred years ago. Though the content seems to have been more important than "This year you'll meet a tall, dark and handsome stranger." According to French astronomer Denis Savoie, Babylonian Kings took political decisions based on their horoscopes.

Bear in mind that astronomy is real science whereas astrology is not. Savoie told the paper that rooting astrology in antiquity is mere "charlatanism."

In fact, astrological signs do not correspondent to astronomical reality. Such that Virgo is actually Leo and Taurus is Leo. "A cruel disappointment," says le Parisien.

My horoscope this morning tells me "Today you might feel a little gloomy without knowing why. There probably isn't any concrete reason. It's likely that you're simply responding to low biorhythms."

Yeh? And to think that two and a half thousands years of bogus scholarship delivers that.

Maybe I should consult my tea leaves, the Tarot cards or a goat's innards. Now, where did I put my crystal ball?