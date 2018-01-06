Jane Birkin to publish her diaries - in French

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Resolutions 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/06 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/06 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/06 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/06 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/06 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Resolutions 2018
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What happened in tennis world in 2017?
  • media
    International report
    Bringing cinema to Senegal - by bicycle!
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Mixed reactions to limits on Airbnb rentals in Paris
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Culture Serge Gainsbourg

Jane Birkin to publish her diaries - in French

By
media French-British singer Jane Birkin performs "Serge Gainsbourg via Japan" during the Francofolies music festival in the French western city of La Rochelle on July 15, 2013. XAVIER LEOTY / AFP

British actress and singer Jane Birkin, whose voice accompanied French crooner Serge Gainsbourg on some of his biggest hits, will publish in September the diaries she has kept since she was 12, she said in an interview published Friday.

"It will certainly not be an autobiography. I'm in the process of translating them myself," Birkin told the French daily Le Populaire du Centre.

She said he had written the diaries until 2013 and the death at 46 years old of Kate, her daughter with English composer and then husband John Barry.

"In these notebooks I don't mention my professional life, my films or my songs at all," said Birkin, 71.

"When Kate died, I lost all my self-confidence as a mother. I didn't know what to do afterwards."

She said that while most of the anecdotes she relates have already been related to journalists over the past 50 years.

"In re-reading them I realised a lack of self-confidence, the terrible shame of my own body, the terror that people I loved would leave me for someone else.

"I hope these diaries can comfort people, by discovering someone completely unstable."

Birkin is remembered by many for her collaboration with Gainsbourg on his 1967 song "Je t'aime... moi non plus" (""I love you... me neither") which was banned in several countries due to its overtly sexual content.

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.