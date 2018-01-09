French kosher store burns down on attack anniversary

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Senegal experiments with bilingualism
A school in Senegal
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Senegal experiments with bilingualism
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Resolutions 2018
  • media
    International report
    Where will Gaza stray dogs find shelter?
  • media
    International report
    Demining Colombia
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hephaestus, the god of volcanoes, has not retired!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Security Arson Anti-Semitism Paris attacks

French kosher store burns down on attack anniversary

By
media Lassana Bathily poses next to commemorative flowers outside the Hyper Casher supermarket as France pays tribute shoppers at the kosher store who were killed two years ago by an Islamist gunman in Paris, France, January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A suspected arson attack on a French kosher grocery store revived fears over anti-Semitism on Wednesday, three years to the day since an assault on a Jewish supermarket by an Islamist gunman.

Prosecutors said the store in the southern Paris suburb of Creteil had caught fire overnight, days after it was hit by anti-Semitic graffiti.

"The damage is believed to be very severe," Creteil prosecutor Laure Beccuau told French news agency AFP, adding that investigators do not believe the fire was accidental.

The Promo & Destock store was one of two neighbouring kosher shops in Creteil that were daubed with swastikas last Wednesday.

The fire comes on the third anniversary of the attack on January 9, 2015, at a kosher supermarket in northern Paris by jihadist gunman Amedy Coulibaly, who killed three customers and a Jewish employee.

That attack came two days after Said and Cherif Kouachi -- close friends of Coulibaly's -- gunned down 11 people at the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, the first of a wave of jihadist attacks in France over the past three years.

The 2015 attack on the Hyper Cacher supermarket triggered deep concern among France's large Jewish community over growing anti-Semitism.

A record 7,900 French Jews emigrated to Israel in 2015, though the exodus has since slowed.

Former prime minister Manuel Valls told Europe 1 radio on Wednesday that more needed to be done to tackle anti-Semitism, which he said had become "deeply rooted" in France.

"What has changed over the past three years is the awareness of this level of anti-Semitism," he said.

Valls added that French society as a whole had failed to mobilise in support of Jews following anti-Semitic attacks such as the 2012 Islamist shooting at a Jewish school in Toulouse in which four people were killed, including three children.

"These are crimes that must be prosecuted and condemned, we need to do more," he said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.