All jewels from Paris Ritz heist recovered as police hunt two robbers

All of the jewels stolen in Wednesday's Paris Ritz hotel heist have been recovered, according to police, who are still searching for two of the five robbers.

Some of the four-million-euros-worth of loot was picked up off the streets on the night of the crime after three armed robbers inside the hotel threw it to two accomplices outside.

The rest was in a bag dropped by one of the accomplices as he made his getaway, police sources told the AFP news agency on Friday.

He fled on a motorbike, knocking over a passerby as he sped the wrong way up a one-way street, while his companion made off in a car that was found abandoned north of Paris.

The three arrested men, all around 30-years-old, are from Seine-Saint-Denis north of Paris and known to the police for armed robbery, violent crime and receiving stolen goods.

The hotel's management has declined to comment on the robbery.

The Ritz, opened in 1898, has been owned by Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed since 1979.