French Press Review 15 January 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Asia
China is investing in Europe, but what is it investing in?
Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping review the guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on 9 January, 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Cameroon's well-intentioned plastics ban not being implemented
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    China is investing in Europe, but what is it investing in?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Somewhere over the rainbow
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Mother Serena misses Australian Open
  • media
    World music matters
    Transglobal Underground, 25 years building bridges between cultures
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Press review France

French Press Review 15 January 2018

By
media

A war among French feminists. The "war against women." And, "French love" - the right to be seduced.

Conservative Le Figaro devotes a lots of space to what it headlines "the Manifesto of the 100 awakens the war between feminists." It offer insights into opposing currents in French life.

The so-called "manifesto" signed by 100 women, including the movie star Catherine Deneuve and published in le Monde,  defended what it called "the freedom to importune" - in the sense of pestering.

It upset what looked like global unanimity against sexual harassment triggered by multiple allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and other prominent people.

In October, the actress had already expressed her reservations about the "Expose your pig" movement, the French version of the "#MeToo" campaign, asking "Does that bring something?" That also sparked a torrent of criticism.

"Rape is a crime. But insistent or clumsy seduction is not a crime, nor is gallantry male aggression," the signatories wrote.

The paper tells us that the text denouncing "puritanism" has awakened an old quarrel around French feminism regularly put on trial for its lukewarmness.

Le Figaro says feminist activist Caroline de Haas, who made the fight against sexual violence her hobbyhorse, found the stance intolerable.

Other feminists responded with "Pigs and their allies are worried? It's normal. Their old world is disappearing. Very slowly - too slowly - but inexorably."

Evidently, the foreign media, in particular Anglo-Saxon media, are frightened by the stance of Deneuve et al.

The paper quotes Lauren Collins, a correspondent for the New Yorker in Paris, who wrote " We are saddened by a backward France that has not understood anything about the current revolution."

The violence of the reaction has shocked some of Deneuve's co-signatories. Brigitte Lahaie, a talk show host and former porn star, was pilloried on social media after saying on TV "We can enjoy rape". "She ends in tears on TV5 Monde," says the paper, "in a sequence worthy of Stalinist trials."

"Catherine Deneuve is dragged through the mud, treated as an egotistical diva who never takes the RER (that's pubic transport)," the paper says.

In today's left-wing paper Libération, Deneuve hits back, writing "Nothing in the text claims that harassment is good, otherwise I would not have signed".

"Yes, I like freedom," she says. "I do not like this characteristic of our time where everyone feels the right to judge, to arbitrate, to condemn. A time when simple denunciations on social networks generate punishment, resignation, and sometimes and often media lynching. An actor can be digitally erased from a movie, the director of a large New York institution may have to resign for hands on buttocks thirty years ago without any other form of trial. I do not excuse anything. I do not decide on the guilt of these men because I am not qualified to. And few are."

The piece in le Figaro quotes Marlène Schiappa, France’s freshly appointed gender equality minister,"We have in France a special relationship between men and women, what we could call" French love," she says. "We want the right to be seduced."

"When I said "I love men", some feminists jumped on me calling me a traitor to the cause," she recalls.

What she does not want is an "Americanisation" of French feminism.

Le Figaro reminds us that "in 1995, the historian Mona Ozouf described the singularity of French feminism; saying it is hard to imagine, in France, that men are engaged in "a world war against women." Whereas, on the other side of the Atlantic, this is the ordinary feminist discourse.

Twenty years later, the paper says, "Catherine Deneuve and the hundreds of 'sluts' depicted by the new moral order are the last representatives not of an 'old world' but of this country that David Hume (an 18th century Scottish philosopher) called 'the homeland of women'."

Touché!

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.