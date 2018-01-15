French prison guards block jails after attack

French unions have called for a "total blockage" at prisons across France on Monday after three guards were hurt last week by a German inmate being held for plotting the deadly 2002 suicide bombing at a Tunisian synagogue.

"It’s a dead prison operation. Everything will be done at a slowed-down pace. The agents are very determined," Jean-François Forget, of the Ufap-Unsa union, told the French news agency AFP.

More secure working conditions

Islamist convict Christian Ganczarski lightly injured three guards with a pair of scissors and a razor blade at the Vendin-le-Vieil prison, 30 kilometres south of Lille.

Ganczarski is serving an 18-year sentence in connection with the attack on a synagogue on the Tunisian resort island of Djerba that killed 21 people in April 2002.

The Ufap-Unsa and CGT unions said that the blade attack at the Vendin-le-Vieil prison last week illustrated an unacceptable "laxity" concerning the treatment of violent criminals.

'Total blockage'

Pallets, tyres and debris were stacked in front of the northern France facility early Monday morning as the union action began. "Anything that isn’t in a navy blue uniform doesn’t get in; we are only letting in the prison service," a local Ufap-Unsa representative Grégory Strzempek told AFP.

"Inside, there will be a stoppage this morning, with colleagues who will go on duty later in the day. As for us outside, we are blocking any speakers, school teachers, canteen personnel for the inmates, people coming in for the visiting rooms..."

The unions have demanded to meet with justice minister Nicole Belloubet, who has said she will visit the Vendin-le-Vieil prison on Tuesday and has ordered an inquiry into the attack.

Unions also want the dismissal of the prison director after Ganczarski's detention terms were eased, even though he had been placed in solitary confinement after surveillance indicated he was planning an attack.

"Prison guards, who know inmates best, who see them all day long, are not there only to open and close doors: yet they are not being listened to," said Christopher Dorangeville of the CGT.

- with AFP