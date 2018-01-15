French prison guards block jails after attack

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Asia
China is investing in Europe, but what is it investing in?
Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping review the guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on 9 January, 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Cameroon's well-intentioned plastics ban not being implemented
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    China is investing in Europe, but what is it investing in?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Somewhere over the rainbow
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Mother Serena misses Australian Open
  • media
    World music matters
    Transglobal Underground, 25 years building bridges between cultures
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Prisons France

French prison guards block jails after attack

By
media A prison guard holds a sign reading "guards angry" next to burning wooden palettes to block access to the prison of Gradignan on 15 January, 2018. Mehdi Fedouach/AFP

French unions have called for a "total blockage" at prisons across France on Monday after three guards were hurt last week by a German inmate being held for plotting the deadly 2002 suicide bombing at a Tunisian synagogue.

"It’s a dead prison operation. Everything will be done at a slowed-down pace. The agents are very determined," Jean-François Forget, of the Ufap-Unsa union, told the French news agency AFP.

More secure working conditions

Islamist convict Christian Ganczarski lightly injured three guards with a pair of scissors and a razor blade at the Vendin-le-Vieil prison, 30 kilometres south of Lille.

Ganczarski is serving an 18-year sentence in connection with the attack on a synagogue on the Tunisian resort island of Djerba that killed 21 people in April 2002.

The Ufap-Unsa and CGT unions said that the blade attack at the Vendin-le-Vieil prison last week illustrated an unacceptable "laxity" concerning the treatment of violent criminals.

'Total blockage'

Pallets, tyres and debris were stacked in front of the northern France facility early Monday morning as the union action began. "Anything that isn’t in a navy blue uniform doesn’t get in; we are only letting in the prison service," a local Ufap-Unsa representative Grégory Strzempek told AFP.

"Inside, there will be a stoppage this morning, with colleagues who will go on duty later in the day. As for us outside, we are blocking any speakers, school teachers, canteen personnel for the inmates, people coming in for the visiting rooms..."

The unions have demanded to meet with justice minister Nicole Belloubet, who has said she will visit the Vendin-le-Vieil prison on Tuesday and has ordered an inquiry into the attack.

Unions also want the dismissal of the prison director after Ganczarski's detention terms were eased, even though he had been placed in solitary confinement after surveillance indicated he was planning an attack.

"Prison guards, who know inmates best, who see them all day long, are not there only to open and close doors: yet they are not being listened to," said Christopher Dorangeville of the CGT.

- with AFP

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.