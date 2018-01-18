French Press Review 18 January 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Kokoko! alternative dance music crafted in Kinshasa
Kokoko! on tour
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/18 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/18 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/18 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/18 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/17 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/17 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Kokoko! alternative dance music crafted in Kinshasa
  • media
    Culture in France
    Revamped Chaillot brings Norway to Paris
  • media
    International report
    Falling in love is no reason to kill, India's top court rules
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Tunisia's rulers fail to live up to Arab Spring promise
  • media
    International report
    Getting married in Senegal Layene-style!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Press review France

French Press Review 18 January 2018

By
media

"Omnipotence coupled with the cult of secrecy and a maverick attitude" . . in the baby milk industry? Plus, a victory for French enviromentalists, or for no one?

The front page of le Monde teases its inside coverage of "Lactalis, the reasons for the health scandal."

If you didn't know, Lactalis is a multi-national dairy products corporation, based in Laval, Mayenne, France. It is the largest dairy products group in the world, ahead the the Swiss company Nestlé and the US cooperative Dairy Farmers of America.

The "scandal" is around baby milk contaminated with salmonella that has sickened dozens of children and led to the recall of Lactalis baby milk in 83 countries.

This amid growing anger after it emerged that the company's own tests had discovered salmonella in one factory in August and November.

The company did not report the findings and it says it had no legal obligation to do so.

In an attempt to extinguish the crisis, boss of Lactalis, Emmanuel Besnier, dubbed "the Invisible Man" by Catholic Daily la Croix, has promised compensation to parents whose children have suffered. And to widen the the recall of products, le Monde says.

"But, on the reasons for this crisis, no clarification is given."

"The position of Lactalis seems not to have moved one iota," the paper declares. "We consider that there has been no failure on our part in the procedures," said Besnier.

The Lactalis boss acknowledged the presence of salmonella in the environment of the plant twice; on a cleaning tool and on tiling? But, he says that no product tested was contaminated.

A lack of transparency is at the heart of the problem, le Monde believes. An opacity illustrated by Besnier's deliberate desire never to publish his accounts. Not being listed on the stock exchange, he is not obliged to do so and prefers to pay a fine if necessary.

"Lactalis, they have tremendous power. I can not get angry with them. Otherwise it's very dangerous, half of my cheese department and almost all of my milk department will be empty," one retailer told the paper.

Still, the paper concludes, this omnipotence coupled with the cult of secrecy and a maverick attitude turns against the company in times of crisis. The situation is more difficult today, in the era of social networks. Especially when the health alert touches babies. An ultra sensitive subject. The association of the parents knew how to occupy the media space left vacant by Lactalis."

Reader comments following the story are revealing.

For example: "A judicial procedure is in progress: the justice will update all the defaults and the penalties will be the measure of cheating and faults. In the meantime it is necessary that Le Monde ceases its denigration of a large French company."

"France does not have many world leaders in their fields! It is obvious that the state must be implacable, ruthless with Emmanuel Besnier."

"Terrifying to see the lousy delivery of the Minister of Agriculture ... Say that we entrust the steering wheel to people so pale, so little skill in arguing, so cowardly, so impotent.

"Lactalis is a profitable and prosperous company, in tune with its time, with notable leaders. What a pleasure to live in the 19th century!"

The French adore irony.

*********

Needless to say, there are yards of coverage of the French government's decision to abandon controversial plans to build a new airport at Notre-Dame-des-Landes in the west of the country.

La Croix thinks the decision is reasonable. Though it notes that it comes after 50 years of procrastination.

Like the other papers, they regard it as a victory for environmentalists, including so-called Zadists, hippy militants who have been occupying the site for years.

*******

Le Parisien has an interview with Nicolas Hulot, a former journalist and environmental activist, who is now France's Minister of the Ecological and Solidarity Transition.

Hulot tells the paper: "I think this is no one's victory today and like everyone else, I would have preferred a solution that has a broad consensus. I am convinced that it is the least bad solution that has been chosen. I feel relief because it's time for everyone to decide, and move on."

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.