French weekly magazines review 21 January 2018

But the editors do keep the first anniversary of his election in perspective, relegating the critical analysis to the back end of their various publications.

Marianne thus gives the Donald three pages between Tunisian corruption and an editorial on feminism. They call him "the madman".

L'Express gives the president a single page, accusing Trump of "shrinking America" with his sexist, racist comments, his lies and approximations, his arrogant, stupid simplification of complex situations.

Le Nouvel Observateur is perhaps even more harshly critical of the year-old US leader, accusing him of killing American democracy.

L'Obs wonders if the institutions which it says have made the United States great - a free press, a respected political opposition, the right to dissent - will survive the presidency of a man they present as a dangerous clown.

I particularly like the Obs cartoon by Wiaz, with a strait-jacketed Trump being led away by the men in white coats and screaming "I'm a genius, I'm a genius . . . and I'm stable as well!"

Le Point turned the Trump job over to their resident philosopher, Bernard-Henri Lévy. He's a class act.

We get a year's worth of Trump's mortal sins in one ringing paragraph. It's beautiful. The lines almost rhyme! This is followed by a torrential downpour including references to Alfred Jarry, Ubu Roi, Lady Macbeth, King Wenceslas, Dada, Mallarmé, Julius Caesar, Louis XlV, Thomas Hobbes and Jean-Jacques Rousseau. To mention just the ones I recognised.

And there's a lot of "shit", in reference to the American leader's scatological vision of 55 African nations and Haiti. Lévy knows how to talk like one of the guys, eh? Even if he can't tell shit from a shithole.

