French press review 24 January 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Businesses driving innovation in Liberia’s agricultural sector
Cocoa farming is the main source of income in rural Nimba County in the north east of Liberia.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Businesses driving innovation in Liberia’s agricultural sector
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Tense, compelling Zimbabwean tales in Behind Enemy Lines short …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France, land of conspiracy theories, study shows
  • media
    International report
    Back to George Weah's hometown
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The walking library
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Press review France

French press review 24 January 2018

By
media

French Baccalaureat to be reformed while France wonders what to do with its Jihadists arrested in Iraq and Syria.

We begin with Le Parisien’s big splash on French billionaire Alexander Bompard, the man who is bent on changing the face of the French retail industry. The CEO of the giant Carrefour supermarket chain sat down with the newspaper to discuss what he termed a set of new objectives for e-trading, better services for Carrefour's clients and healthy food distribution in France.

Monsieur Bompard spoke on the heels of a plan to shed 2 400 jobs aas part of cost cutting reforms aimed at halting annual losses of up to 200 million euros. He told newspapers that the reforms are being carried out under a negotiated voluntary redundancy scheme.

According to the Carrefour boss, despite working to offload close to half the chain's 611 gigantic malls in France, they still plan to open 210 more in neighboring countries and 2000 worldwide over five years with the ambition to make Carrefour a global leader in food distribution.

Bompard also tells Le Parisien that his group looks to invest pump 2.8 billion euros in digital development over the next five years taking its capital to 5 billion euros by 2022.

For Libération, the Blitzkrieg and so called "muscular plan" unveiled by Monsieur Bompard who took over the company six months ago, ironically comes at a time of relative serenity at the supermarket chain which made more than 2 billion euros in profits last year.

Libé believes the plan is clearly aimed at reassuring shareholders of the continued vitality of the chain and not due to any major problems at France's leading groceries company.

But Liberation reserved its front page this Wednesday for a daring proposal to reform the age-old French Baccaulaureat (A Level) examination come 2021. According to the newspaper, a government-ordered report due in this Wednesday, recommends a total overhaul of the national exam, widely believed to be untouchable in an effort to simplify its organization, reduce the number of subjects and give pride of place to continuous assessment during the school year.

Today's Le Figaro asks the question about what should do with some 50 French jihadists arrested in Iraq and Syria. This, amid a raging debate back at home about the judicial fate.

The right-wing publication quotes one magistrate specializing in cases of international terrorism as saying that they are like surgeons of war, without medical books in hand, but who need to show a reasonable degree of pragmatism when dealing with every case brought before them.

Le Figaro says that among some 680 French jihadists known to have left to fight for the Islamic State, 50 French children are currently being held the Iraqi and Kurdish authorities for offences ranging from common crime to terrorism.

The paper dismisses the clamour about bringing the French jihadists home so that they can be tried by French courts with a line by the reputed Paris state prosecutor Francois Molins. He says that no one can stop a recognized country from exercising its sovereignty, according to Le Figaro.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.