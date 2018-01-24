French press review 24 January 2018

French Baccalaureat to be reformed while France wonders what to do with its Jihadists arrested in Iraq and Syria.

We begin with Le Parisien’s big splash on French billionaire Alexander Bompard, the man who is bent on changing the face of the French retail industry. The CEO of the giant Carrefour supermarket chain sat down with the newspaper to discuss what he termed a set of new objectives for e-trading, better services for Carrefour's clients and healthy food distribution in France.

Monsieur Bompard spoke on the heels of a plan to shed 2 400 jobs aas part of cost cutting reforms aimed at halting annual losses of up to 200 million euros. He told newspapers that the reforms are being carried out under a negotiated voluntary redundancy scheme.

According to the Carrefour boss, despite working to offload close to half the chain's 611 gigantic malls in France, they still plan to open 210 more in neighboring countries and 2000 worldwide over five years with the ambition to make Carrefour a global leader in food distribution.

Bompard also tells Le Parisien that his group looks to invest pump 2.8 billion euros in digital development over the next five years taking its capital to 5 billion euros by 2022.

For Libération, the Blitzkrieg and so called "muscular plan" unveiled by Monsieur Bompard who took over the company six months ago, ironically comes at a time of relative serenity at the supermarket chain which made more than 2 billion euros in profits last year.

Libé believes the plan is clearly aimed at reassuring shareholders of the continued vitality of the chain and not due to any major problems at France's leading groceries company.

But Liberation reserved its front page this Wednesday for a daring proposal to reform the age-old French Baccaulaureat (A Level) examination come 2021. According to the newspaper, a government-ordered report due in this Wednesday, recommends a total overhaul of the national exam, widely believed to be untouchable in an effort to simplify its organization, reduce the number of subjects and give pride of place to continuous assessment during the school year.

Today's Le Figaro asks the question about what should do with some 50 French jihadists arrested in Iraq and Syria. This, amid a raging debate back at home about the judicial fate.

The right-wing publication quotes one magistrate specializing in cases of international terrorism as saying that they are like surgeons of war, without medical books in hand, but who need to show a reasonable degree of pragmatism when dealing with every case brought before them.

Le Figaro says that among some 680 French jihadists known to have left to fight for the Islamic State, 50 French children are currently being held the Iraqi and Kurdish authorities for offences ranging from common crime to terrorism.

The paper dismisses the clamour about bringing the French jihadists home so that they can be tried by French courts with a line by the reputed Paris state prosecutor Francois Molins. He says that no one can stop a recognized country from exercising its sovereignty, according to Le Figaro.