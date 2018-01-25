French Press Review 25 January 2018

Amid growing anxiety over the expected arrival of US President Donald Trump in Davos, some papers bask in French President Emmanuel Macron's buoyant mood, after his meeting world's business elite in the Swiss resort on Wednesday.

At the Forum he bragged about “France having made it back at the core of Europe” and outlined his vision of a new "social comtact" for globalization and a liberal world order against the trade protectionism espoused by Trump.

"Macron pushed Trump to come to Davos", headlines Le Figaro. The right-wing publication's opinion is built on the French President's remarks during Wednesday's interview with the Swiss television channel RTS in which he celebrated the strength of his personal relationship with his American counterpart. I strongly advised him to come, explained Macron, adding that it is important for him to come and share his strategy.

La Presse de la Manche, welcomes Macron's clear-headed analysis of the current situation of globalization and his call for urgent investment in education.

However, les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace points to the irony that while the Davos Economic Forum does not play politics, it is politicians and an unbelievable cream of climate change lobbyists calling the shots there.

The paper however confesses that Davos is indeed a summit of confrontation between economic ambitions and geopolitical requirements. Yet it regrets that the great circus always ends up as an unjoyful plain when time comes to share the fruits of generated wealth.

La Croix takes up the landmark study ordered by the government recommending a deep reform of the famous Baccalaureat examination. There is no doubt, according to the Catholic daily, that the process will come under close scrutiny, especially the "taboo" idea of "selection" in this country strongly committed to the principle of equality.

Le Figaro holds that the reform is all the more imperative in order to revive the ambitions of higher education in students -- planting the seeds of academic success, employment and professional ambition.

Le Parisien has all you need to know about measures put in place by the authorities to limit damage by extensive flooding in 15 of France's Departments. The paper reports that river police and the fire brigade are standing by to intervene as water levels of several rivers swell.

Meteo France says the flood warning has been raised to Orange, the second highest level in Paris where the River Seine rose above five meters on Wednesday and is expected to rise beyond six meters by Saturday.

Meanwhile , there are indications that the authorities are losing patience with prison workers as their work stoppage enters a 10th day. The movement is facing uncertainty after the unionists walked out of talks after rejecting an offer by the penitentiary administration to increase the work force.

Le Parisien says that the government is furious and has written to prison directors instructing them to apply sanctions prescribed for warders who go on strike in violation of their special status. These it explains, could include the withholding of their salaries as well as disciplinary measures like a 15-day suspension for their involvement in the strike.

For L'Humanité says there needs to be apragmatic handling of the action which in its words is not the reuslt of a knee-jerk reaction by prison officers but a reflection of reflection of a deep crisis rocking the judicial and penitentiary systems.

The Communist daily points to an acute shortage of judges in French courts and warders in the prisons, problems it claims could have been resolved with just a fraction of the wealth tax scrapped by the government.