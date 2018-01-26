French Press Review 26 January 2018

What to do with the high rate of Cannabis consumption in France is the hottest issue of debate in today's papers. This is after the government unveiled legislation slapping users with hefty fines of up to 200 euros. The measures constitute a break the repressive logic and are clearly aimed at alleviating the burden of hours of useless procedures on the police and the judiciary.

An estimated 5 million French citizens are known smokers of weed every year despite the official policy of zero tolerance, making France one of the top consumers of the drug, according to Le Courier Picard.

Paris-Normandie says it expected the position taken by the government arguing that out of 140 000 users arrested in 2015 alone only 3000 were sentenced to prison terms.

For Le Journal de la Haute-Marne, Interior Minister Gérard Collomb preferred the easy way out --heftier fines with the hope that it would dissuade users. According to Le Monde, the government’s sole objective is clearly not to be seen as being lax in enforcing the 1970 laws regulating the use of the drug. "Nobody dares make a move considering the nefarious effects of organizing a prevention campaign about a banned substance", argues La Charente libre.

There are more reactions in the papers to President Macron's chest pumping that "France is back", on the front of economic attractiveness. Ouest-France says less than a year after his election he has succeeded in attracting foreign investors building on the momentum started by his predecessor Francois Hollande.

L'Humanite warns about the dangers of the capitalism and globalization preached in Davos which President Macron is so passionate about.

It will not be the continued rise of the far-right but the resurgence of a new vibrant left seeing the light of day around the world including places like the United States, Britain where true socialism has become a new idea. The communist daily relays a warning by the IMF's Chief economist about the political risks of worsening inequalities and the undermining of social policies.

Right-wing l'Opinion says Macron's image building agenda will not work without the Grand Paris Express fast train project -- Line 18 of the Paris "Metro" which was set to link Paris and Orly Airport with the Saclay Plateau the projected French Silicon Valley for future researchers, industrialists, start-ups and investors.

By deciding to halt the construction of the underground, and sacrificing infrastructural development in order not to cut operational costs it argues, is the worst economic and budget decision the government has so far made.

Some newspapers believe that the prison warders strike that that has paralyzed penitentiary services for 11 days is turning into a millstone for President Macron a man it claims has made an offensive approach to government action his most lethal weapon.

For the first time he has become a fireman on the defensive, argues Les Echos, forced to step in by the warders’ rejection of the offer made by his justice minister Nicole Belloubet.

The economic newspaper says his intervention in the prison crisis will not be without consequences on his agenda for judicial reform. It wonders if Macron will be able to maintain his early-term change momentum with a conflict-weakened Justice Minister.