Overflowing Seine wreaks transport havoc for Paris commuters, tourists

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
French cinema goes online with 'My French Film Festival'
Still from the 2017 film, 'Crash Test Aglaé' starring India Hair and Yolande Moreau
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Pep Guardiola is bringing to Man City
  • media
    World music matters
    A tribute to jazz pioneer and activist Hugh Masekela
  • media
    International report
    Liberia looks for ways to make rubber prices bounce
  • media
    International report
    Businesses driving innovation in Liberia’s agricultural sector
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Tense, compelling Zimbabwean tales in Behind Enemy Lines short …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris Weather Floods Rain

Overflowing Seine wreaks transport havoc for Paris commuters, tourists

By
media The rear of the Notre Dame Cathedral is seen as the muddy Seine River covers its banks after days of almost non-stop rain causes flooding in the country, in Paris, France, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The Seine continued its relentless rise on Thursday, flooding quays with muddy water and putting museums on an emergency footing as record rainfall pushed rivers over their banks across northeastern France.

The Seine is expected to reach a peak of up to 6.2 metres (20.3 feet) in the capital this Saturday on a scale used to measure its levels, four to five metres above its normal height.

The December-January period is now the third-wettest on record since data collection began in 1900, according to Meteo France.

Many regions have seen double the rainfall than normal, including Paris where 183 millimetres (7.2 inches) have been dumped since December 1. More rain was forecast for Thursday.

While the Seine is set to reach levels last seen in 1982 at its peak on Saturday, it flows in a deep channel through the heart of the capital, posing a danger only to riverside buildings and infrastructure.

Areas on the outskirts are under water, however, including the southern suburb of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges where people are using boats to get around flooded streets. Parked cars were nearly completely submerged.

"After the floods of 2016 it took us nearly two years to repair the damage. We just finished, and now we're going to have to start all over again," said Akca, 31.

Just down the street, 21-year-old Carlos said his basement was already completely full. "It's a swimming pool," he said.

About 150 residents forced from their homes are being housed in a gymnasium, the prefecture said.

For the greater Paris region as a whole, some 400 people have been evacuated and nearly 1,000 people were without electricity.

No relief soon

All boat traffic on the Seine in Paris and upstream has been stopped, keeping tourists off the capital's famed sightseeing boats.

Debbie Komorowski from Adelaide, Australia, was visiting the city for the fifth time with her husband and was left disappointed.

"Two years ago we had our wedding anniversary here, on the bench over there," she told AFP on the Ile de la Cite island in the heart of the capital. "And now it's gone! We can't believe it. It's amazing and sad to see."

Metro stations might be closed as the Seine keeps rising, and services have been halted on the busy RER C suburban line until next Wednesday as workers seal off ventilation ducts to keep water out.

"It's likely that the Seine will stay high for several days next week," said Marc Mortureux, risk prevention director at the French environment ministry.

Museums threatened

Three riverside museums -- the Louvre, the Musee d'Orsay and the Orangerie -- have said they are preparing for flooding, though only the Louvre has had to close off a wing, to move works from its Islamic art department to higher ground.

But the Louvre is better prepared since the flooding of June 2016, when it enlisted 170 volunteers to transfer 35,000 works -- about a quarter of the total kept in basement areas vulnerable to flooding -- in just 48 hours.

The task closed the doors to the world's most visited museum for four days.

Since then it has started building a conservation site near the northern city of Lens for vulnerable works, but the 60 million euro ($75 million) facility is not expected to open until summer 2019.

Most other Paris museums were unaffected, though a National Library wing near Notre Dame was closed Thursday to move works to higher floors, and was to reopen Friday.

 'Exceptional event'

More alarming for Parisians are the rats being flushed out of the sewers, making the city's rodent population much more visible.

"That doesn't mean there are more of them, only that we see them more often," said Pierre Falgayrac, an expert in urban rodents, who says the capital is now home to 1.75 rats for every Parisian.

Rivers were also spilling their banks across 13 northern and eastern French departments still on flood alert, though the Rhine, which was completely closed to traffic Tuesday, has been reopened south of Strasbourg.

The Rhine, which originates in Switzerland and flows into the North Sea via Germany and the Netherlands, began receding from the peak reached Tuesday after officials emptied some seven million cubic metres (247 million cubic feet) into a flood containment zone.

In the central Yonne department about 40 roads were closed due to flooding which the prefecture warned was likely to worsen in coming days.

Higher rivers are relatively common in winter, "but the extent makes this an exceptional event", Mortureux said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.