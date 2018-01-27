French Press Review 27 January 2018

Is Davos 2018 the end of "French bashing"? Donald Trump hints about working in the interest of all.

As the curtains come down on the World Economic Forum in Davos, Le Monde says the French have been celebrating the end of "French bashing". According to the evening newspaper France's credibility was restored after President Emmanuel Macron's maiden address at the forum, on Wednesday.

Macron’s remarks made all the difference says Le Monde, quoting French Economy Minister, Bruno Le Maire. He claims that the low profile observed by the French delegation at Davos in 2017 contrasts with the chest pumping displayed by Macron's team at the Swiss resort this year.

Some paper express their pleasant surprise at US President Donald Trump's newly exposed mindset. This, after he opened the door on Friday to the US rejoining the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal he rejected last year just days into his presidency. That was only days after the 11 countries in the deal agreed to move ahead with the blockbuster accord, minus the US.

L'Alsace considers his original argument that the accord would punish US workers by allowing companies to hire cheaper labour abroad as pragmatic. It is hard to blame him, argues the paper, adding that for once he sounds reasonable in his appeal for a balanced free market.

“Who doesn't want equitable trade in a more harmonious world”, wonders the regional publication. But l'Alsace notes that his economic policy backing deep tax cuts are only likely to benefit American giants such as Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon which do not pay taxes in European countries where they make huge profits.

Today's Le Figaro is fuming about another country which is feeding fat on Europe, notably Britain. Will Brexit ever happen wonders the right-wing publication? This as EU leaders leave the door wide open for the British to return at their leisure if they decide to reverse the verdict of 2016 vote referendum in leaving the community. Now, 18 months later, it observes, the divorce is still to be pronounced.

Le Figaro wonders if Prime Minister Teresa May even has a plan for the transition officially set to end on the 29th of March 2019. The newspaper says it doesn't expect anything to happen. David Cameron who instigated the referendum now, it seems, believes it was an error and not a disaster.

Le Parisien welcomes the breakthrough in talks between striking prison workers and the government after the majority warders' union Ufap-Unsa, signed a proposal offered by the Ministry of Justice.

La Voix du Nord commends the government for the effort it made in the current budget austerity conditions to create 1100 more jobs, improve prison security conditions and release 30 million euros for special prison staff allowances.

But according to Le Figaro, the strike which paralyzed several prisons around the country for 12 days, the longest penitentiary crisis in 25 years according to les Dernières Nouvelles d'Alsace, is not likely to die down.

This as the two smaller unions Forces Ouvrières and the CGT which rejected the government offer complain about worsening violence in French prisons. Ouest France quotes French prison authorities as saying that there were 8000 attacks on prisoners and 4000 more against prison staff every year.