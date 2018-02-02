RFI in 15 languages

 

Federer claims 20th Grand Slam crown
Roger Federer of Switzerland cries as he holds the trophy after winning the Australian Open.
 
France
France Army crash Accident aviation

Five killed in army helicopter crash

By
media Map of Brignoles Wikipedia

Five people were killed Friday after two army helicopters crashed near the southern French resort town of Saint-Tropez, police said.

“The helicopters collided. There were three crew in one and two in the other. All are dead,” police said in the nearby town of Brignoles, adding that one body had still to be recovered from the wreckage.

The Var region prefecture said two army aviation service helicopters based at nearby Cannet-des-Maures collided near Carces lake about 50 kilometres (30 miles) northwest of Saint-Tropez.

Some 20 troops joined two rescue helicopters and a police chopper at the crash scene, along with local officials.

 
