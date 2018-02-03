Smugglers blamed for Calais violence

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The animal kingdom’s Muhammad Ali
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/03 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/03 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/03 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/03 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/03 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/03 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/03 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/03 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/03 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/03 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The animal kingdom’s Muhammad Ali
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer claims 20th Grand Slam crown
  • media
    World music matters
    Malka Family, French funk combo returns to 'kif'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Free speech 'non-existent' in Zambia, says exiled musician
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    50 years on, Louvre, Nanterre Uni revisit spirit of May '68
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Calais Violence

Smugglers blamed for Calais violence

By
media A police vehicle passes by people gathering in Calais a day after a large brawl between a hundred migrants resulted in several injuries. Philippe HUGUEN/AFP

Four migrants were fighting for their lives on Friday after being shot during a giant brawl in Calais, in what the French government called an “intolerable” escalation of violence in a port that serves as a gateway to Britain.

Twenty-two people were hospitalised with injuries after three fights across the city on Thursday that drew in hundreds of the migrants camped out in the hope of stowing away on trucks bound for England, according to officials.

Four Eritreans between 16 and 20 years old were shot in the neck, chest, abdomen and spine at a food distribution point, and remained in critical condition Friday evening. A fifth who was also shot was not facing life-threatening injuries.

Police were searching for a 37-year-old Afghan, a suspected migrant smuggler, over the attack.

“It sounds like score-settling: the person or persons responsible for the gunfire arrived at the food distribution area near the hospital where the Eritrean community was gathered and immediately opened fire,” an official at the prosecutor's office in the nearby town of Boulogne-sur-Mer said.

A number of other migrants sustained stab wounds in the other melees sparked by the incident.

There were no signs of tension at the site of the attack on Friday, but, according to an official source, raids by states services “intensified”, with several buses taking mainly Afghan migrants to other centres in the region.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking during a visit to Senegal Friday, said France would deal with the situation in a “humane and efficient manner”, adding that new reception centres would be opened in the coming weeks.

But he stressed the distinction between bona fide asylum seekers and economic migrants.

“Those who arrive illegally, and who don’t have the right to asylum, we will send back to their country of origin,” Macron said.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, who visited the scene in Calais, said the recurring brawls had become “intolerable for the people of Calais and the migrants” and told those with dreams of Britain to stay away.

The violence in Calais comes two weeks after Macron visited the city with a message of zero tolerance on migrants setting up camps like the sprawling “Jungle” which was razed in 2016.

Collomb blamed the tensions in Calais on smugglers who reportedly charge as much as 2,500 euros to sneak migrants onto trucks crossing the Channel by ferry or through the Eurotunnel.

“These networks must be broken up,” he said Friday, announcing police reinforcements for the area.

The deaths happened when shots were fired on Thursday during a standoff between Eritreans and Afghans.

“There were migrants who had no money, the smugglers got angry and fired shots,” an 18-year-old Afghan migrant, who gave his name as Daniel, said while waiting in near-zero temperatures for tea and bread from a charity on Friday.

Shortly afterwards, over 100 Eritreans armed with iron rods and sticks attacked a group of around 20 Afghans at another food distribution point next to an industrial estate, prosecutors said.

Police intervened to protect the Afghans, the authorities said.

Two police officers were injured during the clashes.

Collomb appealed to migrants to stay away from Calais, saying the government would not allow them to settle there.

Calling Calais “a wall which the migrants are slamming into”, he said: “The message I want to get across is that if you want to go to Britain, it's not here you should come.”

- with AFP

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.