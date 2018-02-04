France to help Senegal's Saint-Louis battle coastal erosion

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The animal kingdom’s Muhammad Ali
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/04 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/04 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/04 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/04 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/04 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/03 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/03 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/03 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/03 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/03 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/03 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/03 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/03 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The animal kingdom’s Muhammad Ali
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer claims 20th Grand Slam crown
  • media
    World music matters
    Malka Family, French funk combo returns to 'kif'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Free speech 'non-existent' in Zambia, says exiled musician
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    50 years on, Louvre, Nanterre Uni revisit spirit of May '68
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Environment Unesco Senegal Emmanuel Macron

France to help Senegal's Saint-Louis battle coastal erosion

By
media Boys playing by the river in Sain-Louis, Senegal Dani Salv¾/VW PICS/UIG via Getty

French President Emmanuel Macron got a rousing welcome Saturday from tens of thousands as he visited the historic city of Saint-Louis, Senegal's former capital, and announced an aid package of 40 million euros for the UNESCO World Heritage site which is threatened by coastal erosion from the Atlantic Ocean.

Senegal's second city was founded in 1659 and was the capital of the west African nation until 1957. It also served as the capital of French West Africa, as it was then known, between 1895 and 1902.

Macron pledged 15 million euros ($18.6 million) to fight coastal erosion in the sleepy city, known for its beautifully coloured buildings and colonial facades.

This will top up a 24-million-euro ($29.9-million) package from the World Bank to stem the ocean's advance.

The French leader also separately pledged 25 million euros ($31 million) to preserve and renovate local landmarks, including the cathedral and colonial-era mansions.

"We have seen the coastal erosion, the fears, the walls that have fallen, the economic activities destroyed and the town slowly receding in the face of what some deny -- the effects of climate change," Macron said.

Crowds thronged the city centre to cheer Macron and his wife, who flew into the city from the capital Dakar with their host, President Macky Sall and his spouse.

'Africa's Venice' fading

They sang songs of welcome and held up portraits of the two leaders and the first ladies. Some held the French tricolour and the Senegalese flag.

Macron and Sall waved to the crowd as they slowly drove into the city centre in an open-top limousine. Macron then walked around the Place Faidherbe, named after one of the most famous French colonial governors from the end of the 19th century.

"I am very touched by this warm welcome," Macron said.

Once known as "Africa's Venice", some of the finest examples of Saint-Louis' architecture are crumbling.

About 200 families have already lost their homes, several during the height of the storms of Senegal's rainy season in September.

The neighbourhoods worst-hit are mostly inhabited by fishermen living on the "Langue de Barbarie", a thin sandbank that protrudes to the surface between the ocean and the river.

Flood defence mechanisms have worsened the problem in the area, as well as making the river water salty, and debate is open over the potentially enormous costs of re-engineering the defences.

'We cannot stop the sea

Macron said the French development agency AFD would unblock 15 million euros so that a dyke could be built within a year to protect the inhabitants of the Langue de Barbarie.

World Bank president Jim Yong Kim meanwhile unveiled a $30 million (24 million euros) programme to relocate 900 families, or about 10,000 people living in the most vulnerable areas, he said, covering "people who would lose their homes in the near future."

He said although Africans had contributed little to carbon dioxide emissions, they were bearing the most devastating impact of climate change.

"They have to leave, we cannot stop the sea," Laurence Hart, the head of AFD in Senegal, told AFP.

Saint-Louis' fortunes began to decline as access to its port became difficult in the age of the steamship and the completion of the Dakar-Saint-Louis railroad in 1885 meant that up-country trade effectively circumvented its port.

After Senegal gained independence in 1960, Dakar became the capital and Saint-Louis slipped into a state of lethargy.

As its French population and military departed, many shops, offices and businesses closed. But it still draws hordes of tourists and is known for its international jazz festival which takes place in May.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.