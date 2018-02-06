RFI in 15 languages

 

Urgent
Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam is refusing to attend the resumption of his trial in Belgium on Thursday
France
Motorway Rap Entertainment

French rapper sentenced for blocking motorway

By
media A screenshot from the Sofiane video Sofiane -Toka [Clip officiel]

French rap star Sofiane received a four-month suspended jail sentence on Monday for blocking a motorway near Paris last year to film the video for his hit song "Toka".

Watched 32 million times on YouTube, the clip shows Sofiane Zermani and friends bring traffic to a standstill on the four-lane A3 motorway, then set up a restaurant table and chairs on the road before starting dancing.

After being charged with a public order offence, prosecutors urged a three-month prison term, accusing Sofiane of organising the April 2017 motorway stunt and another unauthorised video shoot in public to generate publicity.

Sentencing him on Tuesday, a judge opted instead for a suspended prison sentence, meaning he will serve time in prison if he re-offends, adding: "Don't do it again."

"I've learned my lesson," Zermani replied. He was also fined 1,500 euros ($1,860).

On December 15, the 34-year-old from the Seine-Saint-Denis suburb of Paris, who is also known as Fiansa, was arrested again during an unauthorised shoot in the area.

 
