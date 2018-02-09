French press review 9 February 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Grand Paris, or how Paris is trying to become a metropolis
Paris' suburb Issy-le-Moulineaux with the city of Paris in the background
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Mali's Amadou & Mariam combat 'confusion' with disco
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Grand Paris, or how Paris is trying to become a metropolis
  • media
    International media
    Using local radio to tackle illegal migration in Africa
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The animal kingdom’s Muhammad Ali
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer claims 20th Grand Slam crown
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Donald Trump Press review USA Senate Shutdown

French press review 9 February 2018

By
media

Uncle Sam runs out of cash, again, as the American Senate fails to agree a compromise budget. The European Parliament votes to abolish summer time. And the International Olympic Committee is struggling to find suitable host cities for future Winter Games.

It may not last very long but Washington has once again run out of money to finance the federal government. The US Senate adjourned at midnight without reaching agreement on the federal budget, bringing the possibility of a shutdown of many state services closer.

The temporary deal struck last month to avoid a federal bankruptcy expired at midnight.

Le Monde says 850,000 non-essential federal employees are technically out of work. The US armed forces are obliged to remain at the posts but have no guarantee that they will be paid.

The whole sorry mess is the fault of Republican Rand Paul, well-known for his dislike of federal government and for his capacity to talk non-stop in order to prevent the taking of a vote.

Yesterday Paul spent the afternoon and evening telling his Republican colleagues that they were going to increase the federal debt burden, since the proposed extra spending will run counter to President Donald Trump's generous tax cuts, adding 250 billion euros to the federal debt mountain.

In the course of a fiery speech, Paul accused his party colleagues of hypocrisy, reminding them that, when Democrat Barack Obama was president, they voted against a federal deficit. Today they are happy to vote for a Republican deficit.

"When the Democrats are in power, the Republicans act like conservatives," he thundered on. "But when the Republicans are in control, it looks like there's no conservative party."

Even if a financial compromise is almost certain to be reached in the next few hours, says Le Monde, the real revelation of this debate is the extent to which both the Democrat and Republican parties are divided internally on key issues.

Summer time, and the living is anything but easy

Le Figaro notes that the European Parliament yesterday voted to abolish summer time.

A huge majority of deputies representing 510 million Europeans decided that we no longer need to change the clocks twice a year.

We will thus remain permanently on winter time, provided the European Commission manages to convince the currently 28 member governments to apply the resolution.

The right-wing daily explains that the habit of changing from winter to summer time dates from the 1973 petrol crisis, with the idea that we would spend less on street lighting by aligning the working day more closely with the hours of daylight.

Brussels got eveyone to accept the same deal in 1998. But the energy savings have proved illusory, less than one 10th of one percent. The debate about the effect of the twice-yearly change on human health remains violent but inconclusive.

But the number of road accidents involving pedestrians rockets by 40 percent on the two evenings immediately following the change.

Anyone want the Winter Olympics?

And, as we count down to the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Le Monde reports that the International Olympic Committee is having a tough time finding host cities for future Games.

The next winter bash, in four year's time, will be in the Chinese capital Beijing, a city 90 kilometres from the nearest mountain. Some events will be 220 kilometres from the city, in regions where it practically never snows.

But the Olympic bosses did not have much choice, since the only other bidder was Almaty in Kazakhstan. They have plenty of mountains but the IOC was not convinced the Kazahks have the organisational skills or the money to put on a quality global show.

The two Olympic competitions following Beijing are likely to see a return to the traditional heartlands in the Alps and the USA, to the detriment of the Olympic ambition to open the competition to newer venues off the beaten track.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.