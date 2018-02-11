French weekly magazines review 11 February 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Grand Paris, or how Paris is trying to become a metropolis
Paris' suburb Issy-le-Moulineaux with the city of Paris in the background
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/10 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The animal kingdom’s Muhammad Ali
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Wozniacki beats Halep to reign in Australia
  • media
    World music matters
    Mali's Amadou & Mariam combat 'confusion' with disco
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Grand Paris, or how Paris is trying to become a metropolis
  • media
    International media
    Using local radio to tackle illegal migration in Africa
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Press review Anti-Semitism Emmanuel Macron Education Money

French weekly magazines review 11 February 2018

By
media __ DR

Is Europe in the grip of a new wave of anti-Semitic hatred? Is the leader of France's right-wing Republicans a serious threat to President Emmanuel Macron? What can be done to improve French schools? Is the booming Bitcoin the future of money?

Left-leaning L'Obs leads with what it describes as the new anti-Semitic hatred gripping Europe.

The magazine wonders how it has all been possible, especially the latest case in France when an eight-year-old boy wearing a kippa was beaten up by two adolescents in the northern Paris suburb of Sarcelles.

This is not an isolated casen the magazine it says. Jews are now packing their bags and leaving the Seine Saint Denis area for fear of violence.

The magazine also takes its readers to Malmo in southern Sweden where a synagogue has been transformed into a bunker and where anti-Semitic attacks are also on the increase.

L'Obs says that with the demise of the last surviving survivors of the Holocaust, it is a sad fact that anti-Semitic feeling is reemerging.

So who's to blame?

The magazine points the finger at the rise of extremist leaders and parties across Europe, be they Viktor Orban in Hungary, the AfD in Germany, the FPO in Austria or the Flemish National Party in the Netherlands.

There is also the jihadisation of the unresolved Palestinian problem, according to L'Obs. The only solution is intransigence and support for the Jews when they are under attack, because anti-Semitism is not, as some would like us to believe, just another opinion.

Right-wing thorn in Macron's side

Staring out from the front page of right wing Le Point is the leader of France's conservative Republicans party, Laurent Wauquiez. The magazine promises to tell us everything about the man who it says has become a thorn in the side of President Emmanuel Macron.

That may be wishful thinking on the part of Le Point, at least for the moment, as Wauquiez is struggling to assert his authority within his own party and most French people when questioned say they have little confidence in him.

But Le Point is certain that two recent by-election victories in which the Macron candidate was defeated by the Republicans has changed all of that and confirmed him as the opposition favourite.

And Le Point says there is every reason to believe that Wauquiez's party could win more victories as there more by-elections are to come -.six in total, in fact, including four in March alone.

So watch this space. But even if he has scored some successes, to be elected president of France Wauquiez needs to attract voters from across the political spectrum and not just from the far right, Le Point warns.

How can French schools do better?

Left-leaning Marianne devotes its attention to schools in France and in particular to Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanqueur.

The magazine wonders whether Blanqueur will be the Inspector Gadget of the French education system.

"Gadget" due to the new measures he has introduced, including a daily dictation, singing practice and the banning of mobile phones in class.

Marianne says that even though all of these measures have received the support of the general public, they are not backed by a large number of schoolteachers, who say they are just gestures. What they want, it says, is for the state to invest in major reforms to the education system.

Is Bitcoin the money of the future?

The world's first universal currency, the Bitcoin, is the front page cover story in L'Express this week.

The magazine says that, beyond the yoyo of speculation, the Bitcoin marks the beginning of what will be major changes to world currencies.

And even if it is not the money of the future, it writes, we are at the dawn of a major revolution.

So should we attempt to take advantage of the Bitcoin in order to make a quick profit or should we beware of investing in something which is not officially recognised?

And what about the banks in all of this, and the world's leading economies?

Are they just simply overwhelmed by it all?

And then there is the question of what role Bitcoins are playing in cybercrime and dirty money.

L'Express attempts to answer all of these questions in a series of articles.

It speculates that investing in Bitcoin is a bit like playing Russian roulette. It can either bring in the profits or cause enormous losses. So beware! The bubble of speculation may have grown, writes L'Express, but it will surely burst. But whatever happens, the Bitcoin surely marks the beginning of an alternative to the world banking system, it concludes.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.