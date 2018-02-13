National service will be obligatory - French government spokesman

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Kosovo Pt 1: Unearthing Kosovo's 'hidden' Catholics
Kosovan Catholics celebrate Christmas Eve at a mass in St. Anthony's church in Pristina
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt 1: Unearthing Kosovo's 'hidden' Catholics
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The animal kingdom’s Muhammad Ali
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Wozniacki beats Halep to reign in Australia
  • media
    World music matters
    Mali's Amadou & Mariam combat 'confusion' with disco
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Telecom firms giving Africans less digital rights than Europeans
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France National identity National

National service will be obligatory - French government spokesman

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron and government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux (L) arrive for the signature of three legal texts that will apply in 2018 REUTERS/Etienne Laurent

The "universal national service" in France, one Emmanuel Macron's campaign promises, will be "mandatory," the government spokesman said Tuesday.

"It will be universal, it will affect the entire age group [concerned] and it will be mandatory," said Benjamin Griveaux on France’s radio stations Radio Classique and Paris Premiere.

While France abolished military service in 1997, Emmanuel Macron promised during the presidential campaign to restore a "mandatory national universal service" of one month for young people, which would include between 600,000 and 800,000 young people a year.

"It is not a question of reinventing the military service" but of giving "to the youth of France causes to defend, battles to carry out in the social, environmental, cultural [areas]", he explained at the end of January.

But the project, the details of which have yet to be outlined, has caused discord and embarrassment within the government itself.

On Friday, the Minister of Armed Forces, Florence Parly, declared that this national service "will probably not be mandatory”. Two days later, Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said he was in favor of a "mandatory" national service.

On Monday, the chairman of the Defense Committee of the National Assembly, Jean-Jacques Bridey, pointed him that “[one] cannot make it mandatory for adults" for legal reasons, citing the possibility of "recourse to the Court European Union of Human Rights ".

Beyond the obligatory aspect or not of this service, the project also raises doubts because of the army's ability it’s to manage it since the suppression of military service in 1997.

A parliamentary report on the subject is due on February 21st. President Macron appointed a working group to issue conclusions in April.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.