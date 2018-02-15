'Daesh landlord', accused of sheltering Paris attackers, cleared of charges

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Cory Seznec and the East Africa experience
Musician Cory Seznec in Addis Ababa, an inspiration for his latest album Backroad Carnival
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/15 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Cory Seznec and the East Africa experience
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt4: Kosovo has Pride, but life is not easy for LGBT people
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt3: Integrating Kosovo's minorities
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt2: Digital entrepreneurs could solve Kosovo's recognition …
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt 1: Unearthing Kosovo's 'hidden' Catholics
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Paris attacks Justice Court

'Daesh landlord', accused of sheltering Paris attackers, cleared of charges

By
media This courtroom sketch created at the palais de Justice court in Paris on January 24, 2018 shows Jawad Bendaoud in the dock, accused of harbouring two of the jihadists in the aftermath of the November 2015 Paris attacks. Benoit PEYRUCQ / AFP

A man who rented his flat to Islamic State jihadists was found not guilty Wednesday in the first trial stemming from the 2015 Paris attacks that left 130 people dead.

Jawad Bendaoud, a 31-year-old drug dealer, rented an apartment in a Paris suburb to Abdelhamid Abaaoud – the senior Islamic State (IS) group militant suspected of coordinating the Paris attacks – and his accomplice Chakib Akrouh.

The presiding judge said Wednesday that the Paris criminal court had found that Bendaoud was not guilty of providing lodging to the attackers nor of helping them hide from police.

Prosecutors had been seeking a four-year prison term for Bendaoud, although more serious terrorism charges had been dropped after they said there was insufficient evidence that he knew what the men had been planning.They say they plan to appeal the verdict.

 

Bendaoud raised his arms in triumph and patted the police officers guarding him on the shoulder as Judge Isabelle Prevost-Desprez handed down the verdict.

However, the court convicted and sentenced Bendaoud’s two co-defendants: Mohamed Soumah, who was accused of acting as an intermediary, received a five-year prison sentence while Youssef Ait-Boulahcen, who was suspected of being aware of the attackers’ whereabouts and not informing authorities, was sentenced to three years.

'I didn’t know they were terrorists'

While Bendaoud always maintained that he did not know who his tenants were, the French press had dubbed him the "Daesh landlord", referring to the IS group by an Arabic acronym.

As his trial began on January 24, Bendaoud faced charges of criminal conspiracy to commit a violent act. Paris prosecutor François Molins had said that, by renting to the terrorists, one "could not doubt ... that he knowingly took part in aiding a terrorist organisation".

On November 18, 2015, five days after the Paris attacks that left 130 people dead across Paris, anti-terror police killed Abaaoud, Akrouh and Abaaoud's cousin Hasna Aitboulahcen in a raid on the apartment in the northern Paris suburb of Saint-Denis.

Just as armed officers were surrounding the apartment, Bendaoud approached journalists. “I found out that these people are holed up in my place. I didn’t know they were terrorists,” he said, looking into the camera. “I was asked to put up two people for three days, and I obliged … I didn’t know them at all.”

His claims made Bendaoud infamous, and he was widely ridiculed in the media. The French public found it ludicrous that, in the midst of a manhunt for the Paris attackers, Bendaoud wasn’t more curious about the three strangers hiding out in his apartment.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.